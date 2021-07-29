RUTLAND TOWN — Most members of the Select Board were skeptical of a proposal to create a conservation commission after hearing more information about what it would entail.
After some discussion at the July 20 Select Board meeting, the matter was to be “taken under advisement,” said Board Chair Mary Ashcroft, the only present member of the board who spoke in favor of it.
Planning Commission Chair Barbara Noyes Pulling and Commissioner Mary Beth Poli spoke to the board about their research into conservation commissions. They’d brought this idea to the board before and had been asked to research it further.
Poli said they contacted Shrewsbury, Tinmouth, Middletown Springs, Mount Holly and Wallingford, all of which have conservation commissions. They also reached out to Bradford, Middlebury and Hinesburg, speaking to current members, founding members, people with 20 years of experience on such commissions, and relatively new ones.
“We found similarities between many of them,” she said. “There’s a big focus on parks and trails, and that’s kind of how we got interested in the idea.”
Many environmental commissions work with town recreation departments, schools and other entities to write grants and organize educational programs and events.
“The consensus from the people we talked to was that benefits to their towns for having these include grant money to improve town land and getting more residents to visit town parks,” Poli said.
“All throughout Vermont, including in these towns, any activities the conservation commission proposes need select board approval,” said Poli. “They can’t make any decisions on their own, they bring an idea to the select board that gets approved.”
Pulling said there are a few statutory requirements for the commissions with regards to their size and reporting requirements but besides that, they’re quite flexible in terms of what they do and don’t do.
Select Board Member John Paul Faignant said the Planning Commission is already handling the kind of work a conservation commission would perform.
“It’s been a challenge to find people to serve on the boards in town,” he said. “This is just going to be another board we’re going to be asking for service on when we’ve been handling parks and trails and recreation just fine in the town.”
Select Board Member Sharon Russell said she was concerned a commission would make work more difficult, citing past experiences with a recreation committee. Select Board Member Don Chioffi said the commission appears to be an idea generated in Montpelier that would only add to bureaucracy.
Select Board Member Joe Denardo wasn’t present for the discussion.
“I’m in favor of this. I think a conservation commission would do a number of things. It would bring in fresh ideas. We can’t find all of the grants that might be out there, we can’t think of all of the ideas,” said Ashcroft.
She said a conservation commission might attract people who wouldn’t otherwise consider helping with town government. These people might then in turn find they enjoy it and be more likely to run for Select Board or be appointed to another commission.
Recreation Director Mike Rowe said he felt a conservation commission would be a good idea and echoed Ashcroft’s statement that it could lead to more grants and fresh ideas.
