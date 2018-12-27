PITTSFORD — Two Select Board members are rethinking the board’s decision to tap the Burditt Fund for a sidewalk project at Lothrop Elementary School.
About a year ago the board approved a plan to fund a sidewalk project aimed at improving pedestrian safety around the school. According to Town Manager John Haverstock, the state awarded the town $100,000 for the project, but getting that money requires an equal match from the town. The town plans to raise it by pulling $25,000 from the Village Fund, $25,000 from the Highway Fund and $50,000 from the Burditt Fund, a pot of money left by the late Dan Burditt to benefit Pittsford schools.
Selectman David Trombley said at the Dec. 5 Select Board meeting that he’s changed his mind with regard to this plan and would like to rescind it.
Haverstock said he sought advice about how a board might legally rescind such a decision from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, which said four of the board’s five members would have to vote in favor of a reversal for it to pass.
Trombley expressed frustration with the process and said he’d explore other avenues if necessary. He said since the board opted to do this, he’s heard from many people who think it’s a bad idea and not a good use of Burditt Fund money.
Lothrop Elementary School is on Route 7, which is owned and maintained by the state. Selectman Joseph Gagnon agreed with Trombley,, saying that the state’s plan to upgrade the section of Route 7 adjacent to the school in a few years will lead to the sidewalk the town wants to install being torn out and replaced anyway.
Gagnon said he knew Dan Burditt and doesn’t feel Burditt would approve of this expenditure. Gagnon said he’s been supportive of Burditt money being used for school infrastructure in the past, but this expenditure would be a waste.
Select Board Chairman Thomas Hooker said the board has been over this already and it was agreed there’s a concern for the safety of school children and the state’s planned improvements won’t take place for several years. He said the residents he’s spoken to have been in favor of the project and its funding.
Trombley moved to rescind the vote. Gagnon seconded it. Both selectmen were the only two voting in favor. Hooker, Selectwoman Alicia Malay and Selectman Thomas “Hank” Pelkey voted against it.
The legal issue
Who is in charge of releasing Burditt Fund money has also been a question, one the courts are currently working on answering.
Releasing money from the fund requires a unanimous vote from the Select Board and the Pittsford School Board. Because the latter no longer exists as a result of school district consolidation, the town sought clarification from the Rutland County Probate Court about how the money could be released. In September, the court issued a decision saying that only a unanimous vote from the Pittsford representatives sitting on the Otter Valley Unified Union School District board was necessary. The district filed an appeal of that decision, and according to Haverstock on Thursday, there’s a mediation hearing scheduled for Jan. 8.
