PROCTOR — The Select Board is open to the idea of selling a 1,600 acre parcel of town-owned land known as the Chittenden Watershed but needs more information first.
“I had a gentleman stop in last week. He wanted an appointment. He came in today and would like to buy the Chittenden Watershed,” said Town Manager Stan Wilbur at the Oct. 14 Select Board meeting.
Currently, the town has the land logged periodically and puts the proceeds into its Water Fund. Wilbur said the town could, if it wanted, sell the land and put those funds into an investment from which it could draw revenue. “That’s the financial decision, would there be more money from this logging or whether you would earn more money from interest on an investment,” he said.
He didn’t name the interested buyer, saying only they grew up in Pittsford, currently live in Florida and was willing to pay cash for the Chittenden Watershed. The person said they were also eyeing the Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, and some other properties around Proctor. Wilbur said he gave the person some contact information for people with land they might like to sell.
Selling the Chittenden Watershed wouldn’t be a fast, or simple process.
“It has an easement across it for the Green Mountain Club,” Wilbur said. “There is a first right of refusal by the Green Mountain Club, because the Long Trail goes through a portion of the parcel. It’s not the total parcel the Green Mountain Club is involved in, it’s just so many feet on either side of the trail, I think.”
The town would also have to vote to approve the sale, so the earliest it could happen would be Town Meeting Day in March.
“What I told him is that I believe there’s two steps involved in this, the first one is establishing a price and whether (you, the Select Board) put it up for auction to see whether you get the best price for it because there are other people who have expressed an interest in the past and may express one in the future,” said Wilbur. “The second step would be you have to go before the voters before you can sell any town property.”
Wilbur said a forester has looked at the land and it has a forest management plan on file with regards to logging. It was last appraised at about $1,000 per acre, making it worth approximately $1.6 million.
The last timber sale, Wilbur said, brought in about $250,000 over a three-year period. There’s a few sections left to be logged, he said, but once that happens there may not be another cut for a 20-year stretch.
We just got our final payment on the last timber sale, it was five payments at $49,000 or something like that…$250,000, is what we took in revenue for the last three years
Selectman Tom Hogan said he wasn’t interested in seeing the land sold, but if it is, then all of it needs to go, especially some buildings that are part of it that the town is currently responsible for.
The board agreed by consensus that talking about selling the land won’t hurt, and it would be best if Wilbur did some more research on the financial pros and cons.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.