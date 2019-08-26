PITTSFORD — The town has some questions for the school district over use of the “Blue House,” as the home for the school’s head custodian.
“(Selectman) Dave (Mills) and (Selectwoman) Alicia (Malay) had asked some good questions at our last meeting, asking me to research the situation,” said Town Manager John Haverstock at the Wednesday Select Board meeting. “I was in touch with Jeanne Collins at the (Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union) headquarters, she wrote us an email explaining that yes, as part of the custodian’s compensation package, they have entered into a license agreement allowing him to take up residence in the Blue House, which seems to confirm some of the rumors we had heard.”
Board members had several questions about this arrangement, wanting to know about zoning, taxes, and if the arrangement is allowable given the building was bought with money from the Burditt Fund, a fund set aside by the late Dan Burditt for the benefit of Pittsford schools. The Select Board and Otter Valley Unified Union Board, which is part of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, have been at odds in the past over use of Burditt Fund money, which requires both groups to sign off on expenditures.
Collins said in an interview Monday that the decision was made this spring to license out the Blue House to the head caretaker as part of that person’s compensation. Collins said the caretaker pays $1,300 per month, which covers rent and heating oil. She said a total of five people live there, the caretaker and their family. She said all are known to the district and all have undergone background checks. The home is pet-friendly, she said.
According to Collins, the house once housed the school’s mental health support staff and its afterschool programs. Because of shrinking enrollment, those programs are now in other buildings.
Collins said this arrangement benefits the school as there’s someone on-site at all times now. There have been issues in the past with vandalism and fire alarms going off for no reason, and once in the past several years, there was a fire in the boiler room.
She said a “license” versus a “lease” in this case means the caretaker’s occupancy is contingent upon his being employed by the school.
Neither Haverstock nor Collins knew exactly when the Blue House was bought by the school.
“And to my mind, unless there’s any objection, I think this bears referral to the zoning officer to determine whether there needs to be some sort of action from the zoning office regarding a change of use of that building, and secondly to the lister’s office because they might want to take action to put the Blue House as a revenue generating source onto the town tax rolls,” said Haverstock at the Wednesday meeting.
The board directed him to consult with the town’s attorney before doing anything else.
“I would like to remind everybody that this property was paid for by the Burditt Fund, it was the Select Board that signed off on it, for school purposes, now it’s being changed to something else,” said Selectman Thomas Pelkey.
Mills said the use of the building calls its ownership into question.
“... so it clearly is no longer anything to do with the school, it is clearly a rental property,” Mills said. “I think that completely changes its use. But I think, as a layman looking at that contract, maybe there’s some legal quirk in there that they can get away with calling it school property, I don’t know. That’s a thing I think we need to find out before we open a can of worms we don’t want to open.”
The Burditt Fund is overseen by a board of trustees, which right now consists of Pelkey, Select Board Chairman Thomas Hooker, and Bradley Keith. A legal issue cropped up around the Burditt Fund last year. The Select Board sought to tap the Burditt Fund for $50,000 to help pay for a sidewalk project in front of Lothrop Elementary School to improve safety. Spending Burditt Fund money requires unanimous votes of the Select Board and Pittsford School Board, but under Act 46 consolidation, the Pittsford School Board no longer exists, having been folded into the Otter Valley Unified Union Board (OVUU). After some wrangling in Probate Court, it was agreed that a Burditt Fund expenditure required a majority of OVUU members voting yes, with all of its Pittsford representatives voting yes.
This summer, on two occasions, the OVUU overwhelmingly voted “no” on using Burditt Funds for the sidewalk project, which the Select Board has since scaled down and is working to move ahead with. Board members said the didn’t feel the sidewalk issue was the sort of thing the Burditt fund was intended for.
