With a yet another solar company proposing a net metering project for the town, the Select Board will refer the projects to its Energy Committee for consideration.
Ralph Meima, director of project development at Green Lantern Solar, a Waterbury company, outlined a proposal to the Select Board on Tuesday, having already had some contact with the Energy Committee.
Meima said he’d like to build a 150kw array on land owned by the town. It would be over a capped landfill, near Northwood Park and the transfer station.
“It offers savings, it puts the town in the position of being both the landlord and also an off-taker, so it makes money two different ways,” he said. “On top of that, there’s some taxes for the town and the school.”
He said he was looking around the area recently and noticed it has access to three-phase power, which would allow for a 500kw array to be built, if the board so desired. He said the town would stand to save more money in this case, and it would allow for other off-takers to be involved.
Meima said his company has put arrays on many landfills. Doing so requires additional permitting, however, which can add between $8,000 and $12,000 to the cost.
According to a letter Meima had sent to the board, the project could save the town $3,800 annually over the course of 20 years, plus an annual lease of $3,500.
Selectman J.P. Faignant said the board has been leaning toward projects that are low-risk and that wouldn’t end up with the town owning the project.
“We wouldn’t be able to get voter approval before some of the deadlines expire, so even if we wanted to, I don’t think we’d be able to take the ownership route,” he said.
A number of solar incentive programs will change after 2019. Among them is a federal solar tax credit, set to decrease from 30 percent, plus the rates Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest utility, offers for solar net metering projects are scheduled to further decline as well.
The board agreed by consensus to refer the matter to its Energy Committee, which will meet within the next few days. Selectman Joe Denardo, who sits on that committee, said yet another solar company has solicited the town for a net-metering project, making a total of four.
The last company to come before the board with a proposal was Same Sun Solar, based in Rutland City. Phil Allen, the company’s co-owner, said under his proposal for a 150kw array the town could save 10 percent a year on its electric bills over a 25-year period. His initial pitch had the town owning the array at the end of the contract period, but the board showed little interest in that aspect of the deal.
Allen told the board that with many solar incentives winding down, 2019 might be considered the “last, best” year for solar net metering, however it would still be worthwhile in the coming years all the same.
Prior to Allen, Tom Garden, of Triland Partners, asked if the board would make the town an off-taker in already permitted solar projects to be built at the Thomas Dairy farm. Garden said the town’s initial electric savings would be modest, $1,600 in the first year, but would rise substantially over time.
