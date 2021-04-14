BRANDON — The Select Board has rescinded a 27-year-old resolution limiting Estabrook Field usage to daylight hours, and directed town officials to begin drafting a usage policy covering all town-owned spaces indoors and out.
At its previous meeting, the Select Board heard a complaint from Brandon resident Mary Lou Webster, who lives near Estabrook Field. Webster said recent nighttime events have been too loud and violate the rules of the park, despite being backed by the town. She had raised the issue previously during the town’s contentious noise ordinance debate, which ended with the board deciding to take no further action on drafting a noise ordinance.
“I believe that the current hours have been working fine for years. The park should be closed at dusk, 7 a.m. to dusk,” said Webster on Monday. “It was set years ago, and I told them those were realistic hours.”
She said she doesn’t believe there should be an exception for special events.
“The park was designed for outdoor recreational use and that’s generally been daytime activity,” she said. “I don’t believe the park should change to nighttime activities, that’s a substantial change in use of the property. I don’t want a lot of extraneous lighting over there and late hours of operation, and noise that’s disturbing to the neighborhood.”
Some of the discussion was a rehash of previous talks, with Recreation Director Bill Moore saying Webster and anyone else is free to contact him when there’s a problem with an event at the park, and he’ll solve it then and there. He said he’s received no complaints beyond those from Webster.
Webster said she does not wish to speak to Moore or other town employees about this, preferring the Select Board in open session. She said she’s spoken to Moore directly in the past and based on that, won’t do so again. Moore disputed this. Webster also said she’d tried to contact police about noise Barn Opera had been making at one event, and Vermont State Police dispatchers refused to put her in contact with Brandon Police.
Town Manager David Atherton said that prior to the Segment Six project he, Moore, and other town officials had been mulling an umbrella policy for town-owned property like the park and the Town Hall. It fell by the wayside given the scope of the Segment Six project, but now would be a good time to revisit the idea, given how much has changed with the town’s green spaces through the years.
The motions to rescind the 1994 resolution, and direct town employees to draft an umbrella policy for town spaces both passed unanimously.
