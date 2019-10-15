The Board of Aldermen is reviewing an order from the city health officer to shut off water to a house the owner of which is charged with pumping sewage out onto his lawn.
Aldermen held a special Tuesday meeting acting as the Board of Health, something Board President Sharon Davis said she cannot remember the board ever doing before.
“I think there’s either been a board of health in place or there hasn’t been an issue,” Davis said before the meeting.
The Board of Health has been dormant for several years. Mayor David Allaire moved to reactivate it last year by naming three people to sit on it, but those nominations were tabled per standard procedure and won’t be confirmed before next week at the earliest. The Tuesday meeting was triggered by an appeal to an emergency public health order.
City Health Officer Michael Brookman said he issued the order on 107 Library Ave. after weeks of trying to work with owner Richard Mailhiot to rectify the issue with a faulty sewage pipe there. Brookman said he got a complaint in June about Mailhiot pumping sewage into the yard and that Mailhiot claimed sewage was backing up into his basement because of the recent stormwater separation project in the neighborhood. Mailhiot also claimed someone at the Department of Public Works said he could pump the sewage into the yard.
“I made it clear to Mr. Mailhiot that he was not allowed to do that,” Brookman said.
Brookman said testing showed a blockage to the pipe on Mailhiot’s property, making it his responsibility as homeowner. In the meantime, he said, a neighbor was admitted to the emergency room at Rutland Regional Medical Center with symptoms attributed to fumes from Mailhiot’s backyard — an attribution backed up by a note from the doctor who treated her.
“You have to go there to appreciate just what the smell is,” he said.
Brookman said a family of five that was renting from Mailhiot in the house was relocated and Mailhiot was ordered in September to hire a plumber to fix the sewer connection. That had not happened as of Tuesday, Brookman said. Brookman’s emergency order allows the city to shut off water to the house, enter it for the purpose of removing all debris and sewage and to take any other legal action to mitigate the public health risk.
Mailhiot attended the hearing, calling Brookman and city building inspector Mike Pelletier liars, insisting there was no more sewage in his basement and that he had been trying and failing to get help from the city. Mailhiot stormed out before the hearing concluded.
“I’m tired of listening to these lies,” he shouted as he got up to leave. “You’ve already put me out of my house because I can’t afford to live alone.”
The board went into deliberative session. City Clerk Henry Heck said a written order will be issued within 30 days.
Following the meeting, Public Works Commissioner Jeff Wennberg said he took offense to Mailhiot’s claims he could not get any help from DPW, saying the department had done more to try to help Mailhiot than it does for most sewer backups.
“We’ve been there on multiple occasions as recently as the last 10 days,” he said. “It is flatly untrue.”
