FAIR HAVEN — After learning a state wetland permit for the Fur Haven Dog Park will cost $8,600, town officials are looking for more information as to why, and how the matter might be dealt with.
The Friends of the Fur Haven Dog Park has raised about $23,000 to build a dog park at the former town airport, according to Linda Barker who has been at the forefront of the effort. Volunteers learned of the permit fee last week and were displeased, saying they told people who donated that the funds would go towards the park itself and associated equipment.
Dog park volunteers have been critical of Town Manager Joe Gunter, largely over communication issues surrounding the park and what permits it will need from the state.
Gunter said at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday that he addressed part of the issue on social media.
“As to what was said on social media, I did say, there is no good option for this, and I stand by that, there is no good option for this permit fee,” he said. “It’s almost $9,000 that was tossed onto the town and we didn’t have an opportunity to budget for that amount. That’s a lot of money for a small town, so I did say that, and I stand by that. With that said, it’s not an undoable thing, OK?”
He outlined four funding options for the board to consider, one he acknowledged would be extremely unpopular, that being the Friends of the Fur Haven Dog Park pay the permit fee and raise more funds.
Other options include overspending on the Air Park expenses line item, which sits at $1,500, and finding the difference elsewhere in the town budget. It could also use its grant matching funds, or some combination of all three options so as not to tap any one source dry.
Barker said she’s been told by Gunter that the dog park shouldn’t be used until the permit is granted. She said this has made accepting donations and putting them toward the park difficult.
She and Deborah Fallon, another volunteer working on the park, said there isn’t time at this point to raise more funds to cover the permit fee, and they have issues using the funds they have now because people weren’t told of the fee when they agreed to donate.
Fallon said she understands Gunter is busy with other things, but said she wished they’d known of the fee much sooner.
“I understand the town manager has a huge burden of responsibility,” she said. “We understand it’s a tough job, he has a lot to do. I know all of you in dealing with this dog park project have a lot of different, competing interests to try to balance, I understand that, but we feel that when you were first considering possible locations, the fact of the cost of putting it fully in the wetland buffer rather than the first location that was discussed, we feel it was part of the town manager’s due diligence to figure out, ballpark, what that would cost before you went and voted on that location.”
Most of the debate surrounding the dog park wasn’t over whether to build, as most are in support of it, but about where to locate it. The former airport, or Air Park as it’s officially known, finally was chosen, but some of it abuts Class II wetland, making the citing of the park difficult.
Gunter, and other town officials, have voiced concerns over putting the park in without the necessary permits, citing an incident in Shelburne where the town had to remove some of its dog park items over permitting issues.
All board members agreed the $8,600 was egregious and wondered whether there wasn’t some miscommunication with the Agency of Natural Resources staff about what’s being put in at the site, and how the site has been used in the past. It was agreed that Gunter would seek more information from the state and work on getting a breakdown on what elements of the park are driving up the fee, then see what things really cost and what might be cut.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.