PITTSFORD — The Select Board has voted 4-1 to take no action at this time on a proposed solar project off Adams Road.
Town Manager John Haverstock said at the Dec. 1 Select Board meeting that the company behind the project, DG Adams Road LLC — a subsidiary of NextEra Energy — has filed for a certificate of public good with the Public Utility Commission. It did so mid-November, after giving an overview of the project to the board in October.
Haverstock said he’d research the deadlines for the town’s response, but asked the board if it wished to begin talking about whether it supports the project or not.
According to the developer, the 13-acre project will sit at the center of a 118-acre parcel with a physical address of 574 Adams Road. The project is enrolled in the state’s standard offer program. Developers claim it will be difficult to see from most angles and won’t impact the High Meadows Trail or Split Rock Trail, which are part of the town’s trail network. The project’s two sections will be bounded by non-chain link fences with small holes for animals to pass through, and the arrays themselves will automatically angle towards the sun.
Selectman Joe Gagnon said he’s still unclear as to the relationship between the owner of the property and the developer. The board was informed at a previous meeting that the owner had the property listed for sale at $1.25 million and questioned the developer about this. George Yan, of NextEra Energy, told the board that DG Adams Road has a lease agreement that would transfer with ownership of the property, though the board’s concern lies with access to the trails there.
Selectman David Mills made the motion for the board to take no action on the project.
Select Board Chair Alicia Malay was the only “no” vote.
“We can stay out of the legal piece, because as (Haverstock) stated, that literally has nothing to do with us anyway, but I think that there’s a lot of opposition in town to this project,” she said. “We have OK'd every solar project thus far. This is the one where, on many different areas, there was a big 'no' for a bunch of us and other people in town. I don’t know why we wouldn’t make a statement saying, yeah this is not the right spot in Pittsford for a solar field.”
Mills said he doesn’t disagree with that sentiment, but said the town ought to tread carefully in case they alienate the landowner and lose access to the trails.
Town Assessor Lisa Wright noted that the for-sale listing for the property mentions the trail network as a selling point.
Wright said her concern with the project is how it will be taxed. According to Wright, renewable energy projects aren’t taxed normally and the town could miss out on that revenue depending on what it opts to do.
Haverstock said taxation questions were raised previously and he’s since received an email from Yan explaining the developer’s position
“We will pay two separate property taxes on the Project — a Uniform Capacity Tax (“UCT”) paid to the State of Vermont and a discounted cash flow tax paid to the Town of Pittsford,” reads the email from Yan to the board. “The UCT is imposed at a rate of $4.00 per kW AC nameplate capacity. While our company will pay the UCT in lieu of the state education property tax, Vermont law provides that all collected UCT be deposited ‘into the Education Fund.’ 32 V.S.A. § 8701(b)(3). Thus the project taxes will contribute to the education fund.”
Yan further stated that per Vermont law, solar facilities are to pay taxes to the town according to a “discounted cash flow method” calculated through an online tool.
“The formula is based on an expected 25-year project life, with the taxable value set at 70% of the figure calculated using the PV Value Tool,” Yan stated.” The taxable value is set in the first grand list lodged after the Project is commissioned and each subsequent grand list for the lesser of the remaining life of the Project or 25 years. While the taxable value does not change over the 25-year period, the tax payments to Pittsford will fluctuate as the municipal tax rate changes from year to year.”
Haverstock noted that the town has negotiated impact fees with developers before, though that should be done in an executive session.
Selectman Thomas Hooker said while the board won’t take a position on the project now, it can do so later.
