PROCTOR — The Select Board will likely put no further attention into selling the Chittenden Watershed after voters rejected it at the annual floor meeting on Monday.
“I think the voters have spoken, and unless someone comes up with something at our meeting on Monday, I think we are prepared to move on with business as usual,” said Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei in a Wednesday interview.
On Monday, the “nays” were clearly in the majority during a voice vote on Article 7, “Shall the Town vote to authorize the Select Board to list and otherwise solicit offers to purchase its watershed lands in Chittenden, Vermont for such value and on terms the Select Board deem to be acceptable.”
While the article didn’t mention a specific deal or offer, it came about because of an offer made by John Gerlach, a Pittsford native and current resident of Florida, who owns property adjacent to the 1,600-acre watershed. Last fall, Gerlach asked the Select Board whether the town would be interested in selling him the property for $1.5 million. As news of the offer spread, so did public interest, and the amount of research the board had to do for its due diligence.
Baccei said the board thought it wise to at least look at Gerlach’s offer and do some research, though it didn’t expect to spend as much time as it did to do so. The topic was discussed at several regular board meetings and a few special meetings were also called to meet with investment groups.
Baccei said the board, and Proctor, had a lot on its agenda during this time, namely Town Hall renovations and renovation plans, beginning the search process for a new town manager — current Town Manager Stan Wilbur plans to retire in June —, and exploring new police coverage options with Pittsford.
He said he doesn’t believe the board had a large desire to sell the property.
“I think everyone is happy we got some direction from the voters,” said Baccei.
Selectman Ben Curtis said in a Wednesday interview that while the matter took up the board’s time, it didn’t take time away from any of the other issues it’s been dealing with.
“I felt like it would have been irresponsible not to look into the offer,” he said. “$1.5 million is a lot of money.”
Curtis said he considered himself split on the issue. While the town could have benefited from a sale, it also benefits from having the land as an asset. Curtis said it’s highly unlikely the town would ever buy such a parcel today. He said he spoke to many people about the sale and most were in favor of keeping it.
Attempts to reach Gerlach’s attorney, William Meub, on Wednesday were not successful.
Kate Wanner, project manager for the Trust for Public Land, which brokers land deals for the Green Mountain National Forest, said Wednesday her group is happy the land will remain under town ownership. The Trust had told the board, after news of the potential sale got around, that the National Forest would be interested in buying the land to conserve it. Wanner said the Trust and the National Forest will likely be interested should the town ever reconsider selling.
In a Wednesday interview, Wilbur said the land was assessed in 2015 at $1.5 million. Because the land is in Chittenden, Proctor pays that town about $5,000 in property taxes annually. The amount is lower than it normally would be, as it’s in the state’s Current Use Program.
One of the board’s main lines of inquiry on the issue was comparing what the town gets from logging contracts to what it might get from investing a $1.5 million sale. Wilbur said the town’s forester projects that over the next 10 years the town will net about $400,000 from logging the property. That money has been going into the town’s water fund.
Wilbur said the board met with a number of investment groups, among them the Vermont Community Foundation, which said that on a $1.5 million investment, using the foundation’s projected growth and recommended withdrawal rate, the town could make up to $764,000 over a 10-year period.
