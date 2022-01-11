BRANDON — Voters at Town Meeting Day won’t be asked to weigh on whether they want a noise ordinance.
The Select Board voted 4-1 Monday not to place any articles on the ballot asking about an ordinance to regulate noise.
“Shortly before Christmas, the board got an email from some folks on Wood Lane to the effect that they were assuming that the noise ordinance would be on the next ballot and recalling that was the decision (made) some time ago by the Select Board,” said board Chair Seth Hopkins.
In April, the board voted 4-1 not to draft a noise ordinance. This decision followed several months of research and debate which featured at least two public meetings. The debate cropped up as the planning commission had begun work on drafting a noise ordinance, work the board took over.
Hopkins noted the lengthy deliberation process the town went through.
“At that time, the minutes of the meeting state that there was a motion that passed by a vote of 4-1 to maintain the current course and rely on the existing state statute regarding noise,” he said. “I then told the person who was writing, that’s all the board committed to do in a definite way. The following line in the minutes says it was suggested that it could be placed on the town ballot next year. And my recollection, just personally, is that’s kind of where the newspaper decided to emphasize the story, was that we were all going to have a town vote next year.”
According to Hopkins, he told the folks on Wood Lane that he would propose to the board that it add a nonbinding advisory article to the town ballot asking voters if they’d be in favor of the board drafting a noise ordinance. He said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns was consulted, and the town was told it could do what it’s already done, that being have a round of public hearings, or bring it up at Town Meeting Day as a discussion.
He noted that ordinances aren’t adopted at town meetings. They get drafted and adopted by the Select Board, then the public has 44 days in which to petition for a town-wide vote.
Select Board Member Tim Guiles, who has been the only board member voting in favor of advancing a noise ordinance discussion, said there would be no harm in placing the question on the ballot. It would either validate the people who’ve spoken against an ordinance at meetings, or reveal the town’s broader feelings, he said.
Bill Moore, town recreation director and economic development officer, said the question would be too broad and likely not give the board much direction.
Town Manager Dave Atherton said the matter was discussed extensively with people who look to the board to make such decisions.
“I think we need to honor the decision that’s been made and move forward with it,” he said.
