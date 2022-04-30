Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old Rutland resident whose body was found in Rutland Town on Wednesday.
A news release sent Friday did not provide a cause of death for James E. Bryant but said there was no reason to believe at this time that the incident indicates a threat to the public.
Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the police departments in Rutland Town and Rutland responded to a report that human remains had been found on Route 4 near the railroad tracks.
After an on-scene investigation was conducted, the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer in Burlington for an autopsy.
On Friday, police identified Bryant as the man found Wednesday.
Officers with the Rutland City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating Bryant’s disappearance and death.
A post on the Rutland City police Facebook page said Bryant was reported missing Nov. 10 after family and friends said he hadn't been seen for two weeks.
Officers are asking anyone with information regarding Bryant's disappearance or death to call the Rutland City Police Department and ask for Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia at 802-773-5894 or Detective Sgt. Charles Whitehead at 802-773-1844. Information can also be submitted through the Facebook page at @RutlandCityPD online.
The local police were assisted on scene on Wednesday by members of the Vermont State Police's Crime Scene Search Team.
