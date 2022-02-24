It wouldn’t be easy to talk about the explosion that left you with both legs amputated, a spinal injury and brain damage, but Stefanie Schaffer is not only willing to talk about what happened, she’s written a book about it.
A book release party for “Without Any Warning — Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation” will take place Tuesday at Roots the Restaurant from 4 to 7 p.m. Where Schaffer, 25, of Rutland, will make remarks and offer signed copies of the book.
In summer 2018, Schaffer was on vacation in the Bahamas with friends and family when there was an explosion on a tourist boat that killed an Atlanta, Georgia, woman and injured Schaffer, who was 22 at the time, and her mother, Stacey Bender.
Both of Schaffer’s legs were amputated and her recovery has involved more than 40 surgeries.
On Wednesday, Schaffer said it was really helpful to revisit her experience while writing the book.
“It was harder to be sort of alone with the thoughts and the memory and emotions that I had gone through. It was really heavy to be within me alone so putting everything to paper was like getting it all out and helped me really work through all of it,” she said.
Schaffer said it took about two years to write. She said she initially worked with former Rutland Herald reporter Yvonne Daley who provided advice in the early stages but said even when Daley was part of it, all of the writing came from her. She said the book wasn’t written in chronological order, but instead as “what felt right at the time.”
Even before she was released from the hospital, doctors, nurses, health care providers and other patients told her what happened “needed to be a book,” Schaffer said.
“It took a little bit for me to believe that the story was worthy of being read by others,” she said.
Steve Costello, vice president at Green Mountain Power, and another Rutland Herald veteran, read over the book for Schaffer when it was done. Costello is expected to be at Roots on Monday.
Because Schaffer is very honest about her experiences, the book is not always easy to read. She said when she was first working on “Without Any Warning,” she got advice that she should re-read what she was writing because, she was told, once it was published, those private experiences and emotions would be out in the world forever.
“I kept that in mind, but I also really wanted it to be really open and really raw and just real. So I would put these parts in, and I would make sure to read them a couple times. I would always end up leaving them in, I think, because they were so hard, they felt important to share. I think, sharing the brutal reality of it is what makes it a story. Skimming over those parts would not really do it much justice,” she said.
Schaffer said she tried to be very honest in describing all the aspects of her ordeal from what happened on the boat to the extended follow up.
“I think that works for all of the pieces of it, the really hard parts, you just are blunt and I wrote exactly what happened and then in the good parts, I did the same too. I wrote about all the happy parts. Towards the end, it becomes a happy story, and so it’s just being honest in both parts,” she said.
Suffering a traumatic brain injury during the explosion, Schaffer said writing was a kind of therapy for her and helped her manage her time, energy and focus. But she said she was always drawn to writing and literature.
She cited Lisa Genova as one author who inspired her because Genova looks at health issues from her perspective as a neuroscientist.
“I love her writing, and I love how she combines really beautiful writing with hard topics which is what I hope to do,” she said.
The book is dedicated to Bender. Schaffer said her mother hasn’t read the whole book yet because it was a work in progress and undergoing constant revision during the writing process, but Schaffer said Bender would always cry when she would read a chapter or passage.
“I started joking that if she cries at something I wrote then I know it was written well,” she said.
Schaffer said she’s not sure what is next for her. She graduated from Castleton University last year and said she’s thinking about another book. She said there has also been some preliminary discussion of a movie or documentary based on “Without Any Warning.”
One idea she hopes readers get from the book is “no matter what happens, we’re still in control of deciding where we go” but she said that’s not all she’s learned.
“I think I’ve completely changed. I feel like an entirely different person (since the explosion) not because of the physical changes, but all the ways I’ve grown from this. At the earlier times, I remember really struggling. I felt like I couldn’t really relate to anyone. It was hard. I felt like I couldn’t relate to amputees because I had the spinal cord injury, and I couldn’t relate to people with spinal cord injuries because I had the amputation. I certainly couldn’t relate to young people, my age, who were perfectly healthy. I felt very alone for a really long time. But through that, (I learned) I really had no choice. This is what it is, and I’ve got to learn to like who I am now and grow comfortable in who I am now,” she said.
People planning to attend are asked to RSVP by email to stefschaff@gmail.com. An RSVP is not required for attendance at the event which is free and open to the public.
