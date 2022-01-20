The executive director of the regional planning commission says although he’s stepping down from his role in the organization, he’s not stepping away.
Ed Bove, who’s been leading the Rutland Regional Planning Commission for the past eight years, announced Wednesday that he’ll leave that job in 2022. He said Thursday he plans to be out of it by the end of the fiscal year, but will remain with the commission on a part-time basis to work on town plans, special projects and the brownfields program.
The Rutland Regional Planning Commission is one of several regional planning commissions in Vermont. They serve as consultants for towns in many different arenas from community development planning, hazard mitigation and grant writing. Lately, many towns in Rutland County have turned to it for advice on how they can use federal coronavirus relief dollars. Bove has been with the organization for a total of 14 years, he said. A native of Rutland, he attended college in Arizona, earning an undergraduate degree in business and marketing and a master’s degree in regional planning from the University of Arizona. When he came back to Vermont, he got a job as the Town of Manchester zoning administrator. He left there and because the director of what’s now called Shires Housing, formerly the Regional Affordable Housing Corp., based in Bennington.
Bove was hired by the late Mark Blucher, who served as executive director of the planning commission for many years. Bove said he started working with towns on emergency management, town plans and zoning bylaws, and continues to do so even now.
He said his love of architecture led him to a career in municipal planning.
“I always liked the design part of planning more than the policy part of it, I think that comes from the architecture piece, and city design has always been so fascinating to me, how you can make cities look, which affects everything,” he said. “People are products of their environment, so if you put together a nice city you’re going to get quality people.”
According to Bove, for the past 75 years or so, cities have been planned with cars and low-density populations in mind, leading to sprawl.
“It doesn’t work and it doesn’t create nice places that retain value,” he said, adding that he’s always encouraged planning from a more human scale. Bove said a low-key approach works best when running a regional planning commission in Vermont. Small towns value their autonomy and local control, but appreciate advice and assistance. “There’s a laundry list of areas where we help and work with towns,” he said. “Going out there, talking to them, helping them, that’s the best part of the job. Our towns are happy, all our towns participate, we provide a great service for them.”
He’s pleased to see more bills being debated in the Legislature now reference and include regional planning commissions where appropriate.
As for himself, besides his part-time work with the planning commission, he plans to focus some energy on his family.
“I’ve got lots of things, lots of possibilities,” he said. “I think I want to take a little time to just step away for a little bit and obviously spend time with my kids. They’re at the age now where one will be in high school next year and one is going into seventh grade next year, so I’d like to focus a lot of energy on them, and then some other side projects I’ve got kicking around, so we’ll see what happens with them.”
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
