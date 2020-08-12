Bowhunter safety classes are now being offered online through the Fish & Wildlife Department, but even the state maintains that nothing beats the in-person experience.
“There’s so much more value in an in-person course, including getting to meet like-minded people, which is a big deal when we’re talking about hunter recruitment, retention and reactivation,” said Nicole Meier, hunter education program coordinator for the department.
“Just being immersed in that community and meeting people with that interest is really important to help folks continue hunting and making it part of their lifestyle rather than trying it just one time.”
Information on Vermont’s hunter education courses can be found on its website at bit.ly/0812Online.
Meier said the basic hunter and trapper education courses have been available online since late March when the COVID-19 pandemic made them necessary. Online hunter safety courses are nothing new, however, and have been available in 18 other states prior to the pandemic.
“Online-only certification has been on the horizon since at least the mid 2000s,” Meier said. “And now Vermont had to catch up because of COVID. It’s kind of a catching-up and kind of a necessity.”
The state relies on between 300 and 400 volunteers to teach its hunter education courses and many of those people are in the age bracket most at risk for a serious COVID-19 infection, Meier said. On top of that, while many courses are held outdoors, others use facilities that aren’t large enough for proper social distancing measures.
The online bowhunting course is only being offered now for two reasons, Meier said.
“Number one, I personally thought that we would be over COVID by now, so I didn’t put a lot of stock into creating an online option,” she said.
That and few bow courses are offered in the spring normally. The second reason, she said, was because the bow course had to be created from scratch, unlike the basic hunter and trapping courses.
“When it became clear we needed to do something online for bowhunter education, we quickly found out there was nothing pre-packaged and ready to go,” she said. “We had to create our own from scratch and figure out what kind of platform we wanted it to be on.”
Her section of the department has three people in it, all of whom were tapped to create the bowhunting safety videos demonstrating safe practices and proper shooting stances.
A great deal of interest was shown in the early courses, she said. A few of those who have taken them said they did so because they were bored because of the COVID-19 restrictions and were looking for something new to learn.
“Which I think is fantastic because that person probably never would have come to an in-person course or a fish and game club, so it’s a great way to expose those folks to our work, conservation, and safe and ethical hunting,” Meier said.
The online courses have been accredited by the International Hunter Education Association, which accredits courses in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and South Africa. Meier said the states that have online courses before have seen decreases in hunting related shooting incidents.
“And from the folks who were having hunting related shooting incidents, mostly it was found that it was folks who had been hunting a long time and had become complacent and weren’t as actively thinking about their safety as a newly certified hunter,” she said.
The department plants to track how many people who take the online course end up buying a license and how many of those are involved in hunting related shooting incidents, which are rare in Vermont.
The online courses will be available until at least the end of the year. Meier said in-person courses are available and people are encouraged to seek them out if they feel comfortable doing so, even if they do complete an online course. She said whether or not the online opinions extend beyond the time of COVID remains to be seen.
Nothing beats a live, hands-on education, said Bill Hickok, president of the Vermont Bowhunters Association board of directors.
Hickok said there have always been two components to any hunter safety course, a paper component and hands-on. He said the online courses should easily deliver on the paper aspect, but nothing can replace hands-on.
“The online is OK, the in-person is invaluable,” he said.
There are some advantages to online options. Hickok said he is a real estate agent by trade and has to take classes to remain certified.
“And frankly it’s a lot easier to fit online classes into my schedule than go to a place,” he said. “And hunter safety is two parts, and being able to take care of the so-called paperwork and classroom study online in your own time, that’s great, but it still is important to meet and actually see everything and feel everything.”
Bowhunting comes with more moving parts than other forms of hunting, he said, and the types of equipment available varies a great deal, so a hands-on experience is key.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.