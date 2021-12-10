The Bowse Health Trust, an initiative funded by Rutland Regional Medical Center, announced its annual funding awards this week and named the three local nonprofits that will be supported: Come Alive Outside, Everyone Eats 2.0 and Vermont Adult Learning.
The trust, named for James T. Bowse, a former president and CEO of Rutland Regional, who died in 1997, has granted funding requests for about 25 years.
This year, the funding, for about $100,000 throughout a three-year period, was awarded to Come Alive Outside’s “Outdoor Passport Mobile Application for Underserved Populations” which will help older Vermonters and members of underserved populations connect with recreational and outdoor activities that might improve their physical and mental health. Everyone Eats, which has been administered locally by staff at the Vermont Farmers Food Center, collects food supplied by local restaurants and farmers with residents who might be going through food insecurity. It was originally started in response to the pandemic.
The Vermont Adult Learning program, Energy Works, works with statewide agencies and BROC Community Action to train future employees who will work on weatherization projects that are intended to improve and expand the housing options available for people in Rutland County.
The funding recipients are chosen for their expected impact on the four significant needs identified by the Community Health Needs Assessment, which for this year are housing; mental health, the aging community, and child care and parenting.
Jamie A. Bentley, community impact coordinator for the Community Health Improvement Team at Rutland Regional, is a member of the Bowse staff. She said that while every year the decision over which nonprofits will receive funding is tough, this year was a special challenge.
“What stood out to us in all of these specific proposals and programs that we’re funding is that they all really address health equity in innovative and different ways. … We really loved how all of these agencies approached health equity and how they would address making their programs equitable and accessible to multiple different populations,” she said.
Jean Hamilton, Vermont Everyone Eats statewide coordinator, did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
By email, Hal Cohen, executive director of Vermont Adult Learning, said people at the organization were “honored” to receive the funding from Bowse.
“Our Energy Works workforce development program is designed to provide a steady stream of job-ready folks to enter high-demand, sustainable energy fields while broadening access to affordable energy for Vermonters,” he said.
Arwen Turner, executive director of Come Alive Outside, also expressed appreciation for the funding in an email.
“Individuals who face the highest health inequities are also the same folks who are underserved and underrepresented in outdoor recreation. Thanks to the Bowse Health Trust, we are taking a giant leap toward bringing the health and wellness benefits of the outdoors to new populations in the Rutland community,” she said.
Bentley said what “stuck out to us” about Everyone Eats was that there was no requirement for participation which addressed food insecurity and health equity.
The Energy Works program, from Vermont Adult Learning, addresses housing and the creation of a workforce “that is absolutely needed” to give people jobs and improve the way local homes protect residents from Vermont’s harsh winters, she said.
“We know weatherization has a direct tie to health and health outcomes for folks in our community,” she said.
Bentley called Come Alive Outside’s mobile application “so absolutely exciting” because of the data that will be provided about the way the community connects with nature and recreation.
“(It will help in) understanding where our community is going to recreate and connect with nature and connect with their community and having a wider understanding of, perhaps, where people aren’t going and trying to understand why aren’t they maybe visiting a specific park within our county and being able to extrapolate information on how we can make these space more accessible and safer for our community members,” she said.
Bentley noted many agencies, not just the three chosen, showed innovation when they submitted proposals.
“I think the pandemic has really increased that need for us to be innovative because so many of us are in a place where we are above or beyond capacity and things are stretched, people are fatigued and tired but they’re ready to connect with other people and our agencies are really flourishing in that innovative sense of ‘How can we do this with integrity and make connections with our community in a way that’s going to be safe and healthy?’ We were all, through the Bowse Health Trust committee, just so excited to read the proposals that came across our desk,” she said.
