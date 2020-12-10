Three locally based agencies, the Mentor Connector, the Turning Point Center and the Homeless Prevention Center, were chosen to receive grants from the Bowse Health Trust, an organization with ties to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for the community health improvement team at the hospital, said the COVID-19 pandemic made things different this year causing a delay in the process.
COVID was added to the list of priorities when assessing the applications.
Members of the trust committee use the Community Health Needs Assessment to identify priorities. But the last was done in 2018 before the pandemic.
COVID joined priorities that already had been determined through the assessment like housing and health care; supporting the aging community; child care and parenting; and mental health including substance abuse.
“We knew that COVID and the pandemic were just really illustrating the gaps in services and the need in this community,” she said.
Area agencies were asked to submit a letter of intent and then a smaller number were asked to submit a full proposal.
The proposals were submitted Oct. 1 and recipients were announced last week.
The grants, which are distributed throughout three years, were awarded to three nonprofits that serve Rutland’s health needs, Mentor Connector, Turning Point Center of Rutland County and the Homeless Prevention Center. Disbursing of the funds will begin in January.
The Vermont Youth Project of Rutland County, housed within the Mentor Connector, is a collaboration of local agencies, school districts, community members and youth to make system level changes to how our community supports young people. The group aims to develop physical space, programming and parental supports to create connections and strengthen the resilience of area youth.
During the coming three years, the Turning Point Center of Rutland County will implement Peer Recovery Outreach Program to support people who are seeking substance abuse help or are in recovery and families navigating the challenges of addiction in four rural areas within Rutland County. By providing technology with partnering locations in Fair Haven, Benson, Danby, Mount Tabor, Brandon, Castleton and at Rutland Free Library, Turning Point will expand its services. One goal is connecting people with trained recovery coaches to alleviate opioid overdoses.
Tracie Hauck, director of Turning Point, said she and her staff were “very grateful for the opportunity” provided by the grant, which she said will “expand our outreach.”
“In this time when people don’t have much transportation, they can’t get here so this will make it more accessible for them,” she said.
Hauck said she hopes to be able to start the program within the first half of 2021.
The Homeless Prevention Center’s Multisite Supportive Housing Services will strengthen onsite assistance in Rutland County’s new and innovative supportive housing projects.
A statement announcing the awards pointed out that COVID has increased the health risks for many people experiencing homelessness and increased the number of homeless families.
The center will be providing support for families living in two specialized housing projects already under construction in Rutland.
Angus Chaney, executive director of the Homeless Prevention Center stated in an email on Wednesday that staff were “thrilled the Bowse Health Trust is supporting innovative models that reduce homelessness while improving health outcomes for our community.
“It means HPC can support these tenants on their journey from homeless to housed, and through whatever transitions may come, even if they don’t meet eligibility for a set program like Medicaid or intensive clinical services,” he said.
Bentley said the people who award funding were very pleased with this year’s results.
“We were very happy to be awarding these funds to these agencies for these specific programs because they do hit multiple levels of priority,” she said.
The fund was created to provide capital to “collaborative, community-based programs aimed at creating a healthier community,” according to the RRMC statement.
It was named after James T. Bowse, who died unexpectedly in 1998 after serving as president and CEO of RRMC.
The Bowse Health Trust has awarded $4.5 million in funding to almost 65 programs.
