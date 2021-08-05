Organizers who are putting together a series of educational boxes are hoping to get more volunteers to actually assemble them and fill them with content after increasing the hours and moving the work to a new, but familiar, site.
Last year, the first for the “Out of the Box-es” project, the boxes were assembled and packed by volunteers at the Vermont Farmers Food Center. The boxes went out about every two weeks so the volunteers came together every other week.
This year, the first in the series of 2021 boxes were put together at the Rutland Middle School with the help of students in the EPIC program.
Now the work site has been returned to the Vermont Farmers Food Center, or VFFC, and the work will be done every Tuesday.
Kimberly Griffin, a 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties as part of the UVM Extension, said the move back to the VFFC was largely done for logistical reasons.
“It’s a much larger space. Producing 2,000 boxes at a time out of the music room of the middle school just proved to be far too difficult, purely from square footage,” she said.
The space at the school was also insufficient for the boxes and their contents and didn’t provide the space needed for the volunteers.
“Out of the Box-es” was originally created during the pandemic to fill a need. With the number of available camps or summer programs drastically reduced, a group of volunteers, spearheaded by Griffin, wanted to provide a program that would give kids something educational and constructive, and free, to do during the summer.
The boxes proved so popular that the program continued this year with about 2,000 boxes being produced for each cycle. They are being distributed to various towns, largely through their public libraries, and are also being used as activities for a number of camp and recreation programs in the Rutland County area through the summer.
But Griffin noted that while kids are still enjoying the boxes, many of the volunteers who put them together are living in different circumstances than they were in the summer of 2020. Many people are no longer working from home or waiting for their jobs to return so there aren’t as many hands to fill boxes in 2021.
Recognizing that change, the work has moved back to the VFFC, which has allowed the project to extend its Tuesday packing schedule to 7 p.m.
“Folks can come after work, bring the kids. We’ll offer dinner. We’ll do a pizza dinner,” Griffin said.
Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said volunteers would be welcome during the next three Tuesdays, Aug. 10, 17 and 24, if they can help at some time between noon to 7 p.m.
“We could use anybody and everybody who’s willing to volunteer to come to the Vermont Farmers Food Center to help us with boxes,” she said.
The completion of the third box in this year’s series is expected to be completed today. There were two more boxes planned but Griffin said boxes four and five will be combined and are expected to be distributed around Aug. 26.
Among the benefits for the program, as Vermont’s vaccination success has resulted in the easing of restrictions, has been live events that support the boxes and the lessons they encourage. Today, for instance, there will be chalk-art techniques taught at Rutland Free Library from 5 to 7 p.m. and planting at Meadow Street Park from 1 to 4 p.m.
A steel-drum performance is planned at Meadow Street Park from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Aug. 12 and a biking activity will start from the library on Aug. 24. Dancing moves will be taught at Meadow Street Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
The organizers are asking volunteers to register at the website at tinyurl.com/22d6mmwe or by emailing naiomi.malay@vermont.gov to contact volunteer coordinator Naiomi Malay.
Staff at the Mentor Connector in Rutland created a time-lapse video of one volunteer day in 2020 that provides some idea of what the effort is like. Visit facebook.com/mentorconnectorvt/videos/291234285554712 to see the clip on their Facebook page.
No particular skills are needed to qualify for volunteering but Griffin said those who spend some time helping with the boxes will learn skills that day “from measuring to cutting to folding to stacking.”
“Really, because there are so many little pieces of (the work,) folks can come in and decide what’s attractive to them, as a task,” she said.
There are no age or screening requirements for volunteers. Those younger than 18 are encouraged to come with a parent or guardian. Volunteers who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask during their time working with the group. Anyone who feels more comfortable with a mask may wear one, but organizers also pointed out the space at VFFC is large enough that some distance can be maintained should the volunteer prefer.
Visit raisingrutland.co/box to find more information about the boxes online.
