BRANDON — The Select Board balked at a proposal to create a free-to-use wireless network serving the downtown area, but still thinks it will happen eventually.
Economic Development Director Bill Moore said at the May 24 Select Board meeting that he set aside some funds in his budget to do this. He strongly encouraged the board to support it, saying that as a broadband project it was eligible for support from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).
Speaking alongside him was Justin McCoart, owner of Up and Running Information. He said networks like these that he’s worked with in the past tend to be used by visitors. It would use existing internet connections, with their owners likely getting some kind of subsidy for providing the service.
Selectman Tim Guiles moved to accept the proposal and move forward with it. Board Chairman Seth Hopkins seconded the motion for discussion, and went on to say he has too many questions about the cost to support the motion right now.
Town Manager David Atherton has similar feelings, as did Selectmen Tracy Wyman and Brian Coolidge.
There’s a lot of unknowns right now, and I’m kind of against it,” said Coolidge, adding that he’s concerned the initial costs will be higher than estimated and the costs will go up over time.
“I’m going to chime in, too. I’m not really for it at this point in time,” said Wyman, adding that he was concerned it would only benefit a portion of constituents. He said he might support such a proposal later, but would need to consider it more.
Hopkins said he’d like to see more information about this idea. Atherton agreed to investigate more.
“I don’t feel like this is ready, but I do feel it’s going to happen, and support it happening,” said Hopkins.
McCoart said these free-to-use networks draw people to the downtown, even locals, namely ones who have poor internet service where they live. Guiles’ support was of a similar nature, saying travelers seek out places where they have good Wi-Fi.
Hopkins asked Guiles if he’d withdraw his motion, as it would likely fail. Guiles initially didn’t wish to, but Hopkins said it wouldn’t be helpful to have the board vote down a proposal it may accept later on. Guiles then agreed to withdraw the motion.
