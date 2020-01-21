BRANDON — The Select Board has approved a budget calling for a slight increase over last year in spending.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in a Tuesday interview the budget approved at the Jan. 13 Select Board meeting is for $3,266,303. Last year it was $2,718,353, an increase of $65,098. Hopkins said the amount to be raised by taxes has increased by 2.48%.
Voters will still have to approve the budget on Town Meeting Day set for March 3.
Hopkins said the budget was created through the course of several meetings between the board and its budget committee.
The main driver behind the increase was health insurance, Hopkins said. The town uses MVP as its provider, which raised premiums by 9%.
Some highlights of the budget, Hopkins said, is a new school resources officer for the Otter Valley Union High School. He said previously, the district employed an officer there during the months school is in session, but that person has left, and a replacement willing to work that schedule couldn’t be found. Hopkins said the district and the town will split the cost of the new officer, with the town paying for their time in the summer months, and the district for when school is in session.
The town will not fill a Department of Public Works director position left vacant by the resignation of Daryl Burlett in August. Hopkins said the town will hire a new staff member for the DPW, but the current town manager, David Atherton, will handle administrative tasks assigned to the previous DPW director.
The DPW director position was budgeted last year at $78,000, plus benefits.
For roads, the town will spend $150,000 to shim and overlay Park Street Extension, Corona Street, and the paved portion of Country Club Road. Hopkins said the town applies for and usually receives state grants for paving every other year, but this is an off-year.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
