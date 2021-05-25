BRANDON — The Select Board will resume in-person meetings on June 14, and allow people who wish to still attend remotely.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to go back to meeting in-person and to follow whatever state COVID-19 guidelines are in place when they do.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said that Town Manager Dave Atheron and Economic Development Director Bill Moore had been working on a way to allow the public to attend the meeting remotely.
Government boards across Vermont have been meeting remotely using online meeting platforms since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. As more people become vaccinated and state restrictions relax, boards have been discussing going back to in-person meetings with some waiting to allow for remote participation still. Brandon, like many towns, has been using Zoom, but there are other options.
“We’ve ordered some equipment to see if we can make this happen,” said Moore. “The equipment is arriving this week. Dave (Atherton) and I are going to be testing it over the next couple of weeks, but I think we’ve got it solved. It would allow people to participate from home and it would allow you guys to see who is participating from home, and would allow, obviously, for people to participate in-person.”
He said the June 14 Select Board meeting would be the perfect opportunity to test the hybrid setup, however there might be an earlier chance if the Select Board needs to hold an emergency meeting to sign off on a letter to go with a grant application.
Selectman Tracy Wyman motioned to return to in-person meetings on June 14, when the board is regularly scheduled to meet. Selectman Tim Guiles seconded the motion.
“I wonder if we shouldn’t come up with, given the current state of COVID, just a set of guidelines for people that would want to come and attend the meeting,” said Guiles. “For example, if you’re vaccinated, kind of like the grocery store, you don’t need to wear a mask, but if you’re unvaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask.”
Atherton said people coming in person should wear a mask.
“I know there are businesses that are still doing that just in case, so we’re not putting folks on the spot and asking them whether they’ve been vaccinated or not,” he said.
Guiles said he frequents at least two general stores that have signs up saying vaccinated people can enter without a mask, but no one asks people as they come in if they’ve had the shots.
“I certainly don’t think people should have to wear a mask if they’re coming to the meeting if they’re fully vaccinated,” Guiles said.
Wyman said he didn’t wish to include mask wearing in his motion.
“The guidelines for state employees now is that they’re just requiring masks for unvaccinated people,” said Town Clerk and Treasurer, Sue Gage. “They’re not asking, it’s just signage on the doors, if you are unvaccinated, please wear a mask.”
Atherton said the town has done well in following coronavirus safety guidelines released by the Scott Administration and doesn’t wish to see it falter now. He said whatever mask guidelines are in place by June 14 should be followed by the town.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.