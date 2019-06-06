BRANDON — The Brandon Carnival begins today, featuring rides, games, food and events through the weekend.
Colleen Wright, one of the event’s organizers, said the carnival opens today at 5 p.m. in Estabrook Park off Route 7. Admission, parking, and live events are free; the only cost is food and rides. At 6 p.m. today, the choruses from Lothrop Elementary School in Pittsford, and Neshobe Elementary School in Brandon will perform.
Friday, things kick off at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., the finale for the Brandon Idol contest will be held. Singers include: Kai Wanner, Logan Shaddock, Holly Mugford-Bermingham, Saige King, Kayla Passione, Kimberlee Simons, Emily Doty, Rachael Bregoli, and Jess Crossman. The winner gets $1,000.
Saturday, the carnival opens at noon. At 1 p.m. a Family Feud game between the Carr family and the Shaddock family will be held. At 2 p.m. there’ll be a baking contest. Would-be judges can pay $10 to sample each dessert. Kia Wanner will sing at 6 p.m., followed by West Road Rockers at 7:15 p.m., then finally Ben Fuller, back from Nashville, Tennessee, will perform at 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, events begin at noon with the Pee-Wee Cheerleaders, a group of kindergarten and first grade cheerleaders. They’ll be at the Rutland Regional Medical Center tent. There will also be a kid’s talent show, and a wildlife show.
