BRANDON — The Select Board is researching a “green fleet” policy, one that will see the collection of data on how much energy town vehicles actually use.
At the Dec. 9 Select Board meeting, Selectman Tim Guiles said he had been talking to a selectman in Thetford who’d also suggested a green fleet policy in that town.
“Apparently, this is modeled after a longer, more exhaustive policy from Minnesota that they found and they trimmed it down,” said Guiles, adding that the draft Thetford policy is a modest, reasonable first step. It doesn’t require the town to invest in anything, save the gathering of data on how much energy town vehicles use.
“Which means after two or three years, we’ll actually be able to, as policy makers, look at accurate information about how much fuel each of our vehicles are using, and how many vehicles we have, and how many greenhouse gas emissions they’re producing, and we’ll be able to possibly make wiser, longer-term choices about; do we start thinking about transforming our fleet in a different direction and possibly invest some money in that choice?” said Guiles.
He said the draft he’s referring to doesn’t require the town do anything that isn’t cost effective, or leaves the town’s need unmet.
Guiles said the policy does call for the town to recycle or use recycled materials whenever possible, something he believes the town does anyway to the extent it can. He asked if the town is using retreaded tires, saying that doing so might save the town money as well as help the environment.
Town Manager David Atherton said the town gets fairly good prices on things like tires by working with the state. He said he would research retreaded tires for town vehicles, as he recalled it being brought up several years ago, but it wasn’t recommended at the time.
“I like the various allowances the policy gives for, you know, as long as it doesn’t void warranties, as long as it will meet the operational needs, as long as it’s cost-effective, that’s all good,” said Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins. “I wonder if Mr. Atherton wants to comment. Basically the first thing that’s going to happen, if we adopt a policy like this, is Dave’s going to have to collect some information.”
Atherton said the town already gathers some information on fuel consumption, with employees logging when and where they refuel.
Guiles said he’d be happy to help gather the necessary data called for by the policy. He made a motion that the board adopt it, which was seconded by Selectman Doug Bailey. Guiles then withdrew the motion after Atherton, and other board members said they’d like some time to review the policy.
