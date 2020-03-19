BRANDON — The town currently has no official policy for the selling of town-owned land or equipment, but that may change soon.
“The board is going to meet virtually, we’re going to probably sign the policy on the sale of town assets that we discussed last meeting,” said Select Board Chairman, Seth Hopkins, in an interview Wednesday.
Like many select boards and public bodies, the board is holding meetings by teleconference in response to public health officials’ recommendations for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The policy was introduced and initially drafted by Selectman Tim Guiles.
Guiles said in a Thursday interview that when he was first elected to the board there was a discussion about a land sale where he learned the board didn’t have a set policy for selling off town property. There was some talk of creating one, but other matters took up the board’s attention until recently.
“The whole point is about transparency, the idea is you want as much transparency as possible so there’s never the look that somebody might be getting a sweetheart deal, buying something for less than it’s worth,” said Guiles.
The board’s policy isn’t a complex or far-reaching one, he said.
“All that’s really required is you have to announce it at one select board meeting and then wait two weeks, and then you can make a decision at the next select board meeting,” said Guiles.
The state already has rules in place around towns selling town-owned land. The town has to advertise that it’s doing so, and before the sale is complete, citizens can call for a town vote by submitting a petition with 5% of registered voters signing.
Guiles said this is a large hurdle for people to clear. The town policy being contemplated slows the process down and allows more time for others interested in buying the property to make an offer.
The policy also requires the town manager to notify abutting landowners of a potential sale in case they’re interested, he said.
Hopkins said the land sales that prompted this were for what the town calls “swamp lots.” These are small, undevelopable parcels the town has come to own that at one time were used for the harvesting of cedar and, weather permitting, hay. Most people who want them these days are looking to use them for hunting or fishing or some other kind of recreation. The prices being offered are low, in the hundreds of dollars.
“And so the question is, is that a realistic value, even for undevelopable land, it’s still land,” he said.
The policy also applies to town equipment.
“It struck me, we have a lot of people in our town with different kinds of businesses, and they might be interested in buying used town equipment, especially if it was purchased for a little more than we were going to trade it in for, it would still be a good deal for the town and it would be a good deal for local business owners,” said Guiles.
