BRANDON — The town will follow the lead of a regional group when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion.
After Selectman Tim Guiles floated the idea of the Select Board forming a working group to begin looking at equity issues, Town Manager David Atherton said that he, Town Clerk and Treasurer Sue Gage, and Economic Development and Recreation Director Bill Moore had been working together on gathering some information.
According to Guiles, he attended training over the summer that was promoted by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) and provided by the National League of Cities (NLC), “And I’ve just been trying to figure out what to do with it. The training was powerful, it was important. It kind of shifted my view of equity issues, and I want to describe it as equity issues rather than specific racial equity issues, because while racial equity is profoundly important I think equity is a great umbrella to try to see this kind of work, because it really serves all of us to have a more equitable community, and so I’ve been trying to figure out how to move forward.”
He said he’s made calls to the leaders of other communities that have begun work on equity issues.
“I came up with kind of a range of possible next steps as a result of that conversation,” he said. “A couple successful communities that I spoke with have consultants that they work with to try to get a view into their community that they might not have because they’re so close to it.”
The NLC, he said, has draft proposals for processes that involve public meetings and staff meetings to address equity, diversity, and inclusion, he said.
“Their proposal had these meetings that could cost between $15,000 and $20,000, which I don’t think we’re ready to spend,” said Guiles. “I discovered that the VLCT actually has on its website information on funding sources. So if we did decide we wanted to do something, there are actually places we could go to help support this kind of work, which I thought was helpful for us.”
He said he’d like to see a working group that would bring suggestions to the board, “... about how we can help our community be as good as we can be. I really want Brandon to be doing best practices on inclusivity and equity, so that’s why I brought this to you.”
Atherton said he has also had conversations with people in communities that have engaged in this sort of work, and there are pros and cons to different approaches. He noted that Moore has been involved with the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) on its equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts.
Moore said that in April he joined chamber’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee which since then has been working on creating an information package to share with its membership.
He said it’s been interesting work, “... but it is a process that has to be very intentional, specific, and understanding of what the ultimate goal is, and the goal for CEDRR it is to make a more inclusive organization and get out the word to the membership and bring some of these things that we’ve learned in doing that to the members of CEDRR.”
Atherton said he feels the best way forward is to have the committee of himself, Moore, and Gage to move ahead for now. The group would make a report to the Select Board at some point, once it had made progress.
Guiles said he’d like to see the board more involved, as well as the public.
“I don’t think we’re there yet,” said Atherton, saying he believes his group can handle this effort and look to CEDRR for what works and what doesn’t.
Moore said the group had made progress, has conducted an internal survey, and is looking at what it wants to incorporate into its own policies.
Guiles said he’ll be interested in the work Atherton and the others do with this.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
