BRANDON — Town Meeting Day will look a lot like it did last year, assuming the governor signs a bill granting towns authority to meet remotely.
The select board voted unanimously on Monday to hold Town Meeting via Zoom, provided Gov. Phil Scott signs S.172, “An act relating to authorizing alternative procedures for 2022 annual municipal meetings in response to COVID-19,” which was delivered to his desk that same day.
Town ballots also will be mailed to all registered Brandon voters. While the board debated this for a few minutes, it ultimately was determined that the board voted 3-2 in October to do this.
There were questions about the school ballots being mailed, as well, but because not all towns in the district have agreed to vote by mail, school voters will have to vote normally or request a ballot be mailed to them.
Town Clerk Sue Gage said there will be a notice, paid for by the district, included with the town’s mail-in ballots informing voters of this.
Gage said the town’s website, bit.ly/0113BrandonTM, has a page with information for voters.
Hopkins stated in an email that he believes S.172 only relates to remote meetings. The town already has legal authority from legislative action taken earlier in the pandemic to mail ballots to voters.
“My own view right now is that I think a remote town meeting is probably advisable,” said Hopkins.
“I totally agree with you,” said Selectman Tim Guiles. “The numbers are up through the roof, so sure.”
Some on the board were concerned with the expense.
Gage said it costs about $6,000 to mail ballots. That’s not in her budget for this election, but it is for the next. She said she’ll have to short a line item in the current budget to pay for the mailing.
Selectman Tracy Wyman said last year he had two people show him four ballots sent to deceased people.
House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, who represents Brandon’s House district, said when someone votes, their name is checked against a list and they can only vote once. With mail ballots, people have to attest that they are who they say they are, and if they’re found to be lying, there are penalties.
