BURLINGTON — A Brandon man, who officials say threatened to kill his neighbors and lure local police into a shootout, has struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors for illegal gun possession, U.S. District Court records show.
Eric A. Grenier, 40, a three-time convicted felon, has signed a plea agreement admitting illegal possession of two rifles and two handguns at his residence when it was raided Aug. 13, 2021, by Brandon Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the records show.
The arrest came during considerable local debate about gun rights, and in one case, a neighbor wrote in an op-ed in the Rutland Herald last summer that said he believed he had to move.
“I’m selling my farm this summer. In fact, because the assault-weapon bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to stoop to their level and weaponize myself to fight back,” wrote Michael Shank, known in town as an activist, educator and volunteer.
Brandon Police reported at the time it had taken statements from several fearful neighbors in recent weeks that Grenier had made threats to shoot them, Officer Michael VonSchleusingen said in court papers.
In some cases Grenier made threats he would do it as a sniper, the officer wrote. Even family members expressed concern about Grenier being a danger, VonSchleusingen noted.
“I’ll shoot you both right between the eyes, you won’t even see it coming,” one neighbor reported Grenier said in one confrontation, VonSchleusingen wrote. Grenier said he would sit on a hill across the road and “snip” the neighbor, police wrote they were told.
Grenier is due to formally change his plea in federal court on Monday.
He faces a maximum of up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and could be under federal supervised release for three years once discharged from prison, the eight-page plea agreement said.
The joint raid at 818 High Pond Road followed a complaint of Grenier reportedly threatening another Brandon resident with a handgun, then-Police Chief Chris Brickell said at the time.
Brickell said police were able to draw Grenier out of his home by inviting him to talk at the Brandon Police Station the morning of the raid. As police wrapped up the chat, Grenier was told he would face some state charges, the chief said. Brickell also told Grenier that a court-approved search warrant was being executed at his home at that time.
A 308-caliber rifle, a 7mm rifle and two revolvers, a .44-caliber Magnum and a .22-caliber Ruger were seized, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in court papers. Also various calibers of ammunition were confiscated.
The ATF said Grenier is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms because he is a convicted felon.
Grenier has been convicted for at least three felonies: for burglaries on Aug. 23, 2000, and May 10, 2012, and marijuana cultivation on March 28, 2011, Brimo said in court papers.
The 2000 burglary netted a prison term of one to six years, while the 2012 burglary resulted in a two- to seven-year sentence with all but 30 days suspended, the ATF said. A judge imposed a one- to five-year prison term with all but 60 days suspended for the marijuana cultivation in 2011.
The search warrant and investigation were in conjunction with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
During a federal court hearing last summer Grenier said he made it to the 10th grade in school and had been treated for narcotic addiction about a dozen years earlier.
Court records noted one neighbor called Grenier a “ticking time bomb.”
Another neighbor reported Grenier used firearms and explosives on a regular basis, court records show. They said a family member reported Grenier had protective front and back body armor.
