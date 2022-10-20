BURLINGTON — A Brandon man, who officials say threatened to kill his neighbors and lure local police into a shootout, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon to 24 months in federal prison for illegal possession of firearms by a felon.
Eric A. Grenier, 40, a now four-time convicted felon, pleaded guilty in June to unlawfully having two rifles and two handguns at his residence when it was raided by Brandon Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Aug. 13, 2021.
Judge Christina Reiss told Grenier he would get credit for the 14 months he has been held in custody since his arrest.
She also said that once Grenier is discharged from prison, he would be under federal supervised release for three years — the maximum allowed. Reiss also said she wants Grenier to get mental health treatment and counseling.
The high-profile arrest came during considerable local debate about gun rights and, in one case, a neighbor wrote in a commentary in the Rutland Herald and USA Today in 2021 that stated he believed he had to move.
“I’m selling my farm this summer. In fact, because the assault-weapon bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to stoop to their level and weaponized myself to fight back,” wrote Michael Shank in the Rutland Herald.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had suggested a prison term between 15 to 21 months for Grenier.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples asked Reiss to go above the guidelines and impose a 36-month penalty. He noted Grenier’s criminal history was understated in the pre-sentence report and that the defendant is a volatile person based on comments from victims and records from law enforcement. Waples also noted that the report failed to give weight to a 2010 felony marijuana cultivation conviction.
During the 90-minute court hearing, Waples noted the federal gun case now marks 18 criminal convictions, including four felonies for Grenier. Waples said Grenier has several state charges pending in Rutland County.
Defense lawyer William A. Vasiliou II, of Middlebury, asked the court to consider the 14 months in detention to be sufficient for the crime. He noted that Grenier has been an excellent inmate with no disciplinary reports. Grenier also has participated in programming with the Essex County (New York) Jail, where he has been housed.
Vasiliou said Grenier had a sad childhood, had been abused growing up, and came from a split home. Vasiliou requested that Grenier serve his time at the closest federal facility to Vermont with the least restrictive setting.
Grenier apologized to the court for his behavior while reading a handwritten statement.
“I’m in a good spot now,” referring to the help he has received behind bars. “I will never, ever touch a firearm.”
Reiss said she took note of his good behavior in prison, but still had to look at the overall criminal history. She read a lengthy outline of incidents involving Grenier threatening neighbors, strangers and police with firearms — in at least one case while wearing body armor.
Reiss also noted attempts to flee from police at speeds up to 120 mph, providing a false name to police, and his failure to follow court orders.
Brandon Police reported in August 2021 it had taken statements from several fearful neighbors in recent weeks that Grenier had made threats to shoot them, Officer Michael VonSchleusingen stated in court papers.
In some cases, Grenier made threats he would do it as a sniper, the officer wrote. Even family members expressed concern about Grenier being a danger, VonSchleusingen wrote.
“I’ll shoot you both right between the eyes, you won’t even see it coming,” one neighbor reported Grenier said in a confrontation, VonSchleusingen noted. Grenier said he would sit on a hill across the road and “snipe” the neighbor, police wrote they were told.
The joint raid at 818 High Pond Road followed a complaint of Grenier reportedly threatening another Brandon resident with a handgun, then-police chief Chris Brickell said at the time.
A 308-caliber rifle, a 7-mm rifle and two revolvers, a .44-caliber Magnum and a .22-caliber Ruger were seized, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in court papers. Also, various calibers of ammunition were confiscated.
The ATF said Grenier is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms because he is a convicted felon.
Grenier has felony convictions for burglaries on Aug. 23, 2000, and May 10, 2012, and marijuana cultivation on March 28, 2011, Brimo said in court papers.
The 2000 burglary netted a prison term of one to six years, while the 2012 burglary resulted in a two- to seven-year sentence with all but 30 days suspended, the ATF said. A judge imposed a one- to five-year prison term with all but 60 days suspended for the marijuana cultivation in 2011.
Court records noted one neighbor called Grenier a “ticking time bomb.”
Another neighbor reported Grenier used firearms and explosives on a regular basis, court records show. They said a family member reported Grenier had protective body armor.
