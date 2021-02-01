BRANDON — The fire department will be asking voters for some changes this year.
The Brandon Fire Department is overseen by the Brandon Fire District No. 1, which provides water to about 1,200 customers in town, said Ray Counter, district superintendent.
For the past several months, the body that oversees the district, the Prudential Committee, has been working on bylaw changes that voters will be asked to approve at Town Meeting Day. The two biggest changes, Counter said, will be increasing the size of the committee from three to five members, and passing an eight-month budget to realign the district’s fiscal year.
What’s also unusual is when and how the voting will happen. Counter said that normally the district holds an in-person vote in January, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year it will be done by Australian ballot at Town Meeting Day.
“So we’ll have more people voting on our budget than we’ve ever had,” said Counter.
An informational meeting will be held online via Zoom at zoom.us/j/86541089021 on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., he said.
The budget is for $646,090, of which $215,175 has already been appropriated. Counter said the budget this year is essentially level funded.
If the bylaw changes pass, Counter said, there may have to be another budget vote later in the year just to get the district to align with the town’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30.
The new bylaws will place the appointment of the three chief positions firmly under the prudential committee. Right now, the Dunmore Hose Company, which works to raise funds for the department, sends the committee recommendations for those positions, said Counter.
“Last year, at our organizational meeting, I had brought up a number of things that needed to be addressed and one of them was to take a look at our bylaws and make sure they’re current with today’s open meetings laws, and to ensure that we’re operating things the way that they’re supposed to be in today’s world,” said Counter.
One issue with the three-member committee, he said, was it makes having a quorum sometimes difficult, given that only two seats can be held by a fire department member. Conflicts of interest can be hard to manage.
Prudential Committee member Michael Markowski said Monday that the hope is many people will attend the informational meeting to learn what the ballot articles all mean. Usually, the only people voting on the department’s budget are department members and the odd citizen.
He believes having a larger board will help the fire district.
“The big benefit is you get more opinions and you’re able to discuss things more on different levels,” he said. “This way, if one person isn’t able to attend a meeting, you have the others who can fill that void and still be able to get a majority vote.”
The aim behind having the chief appointments go through the committee instead of the hose company is to make it more like a hiring process.
“Right now, we’re trying to switch to a hiring process to be able to review and go over the qualifications for each of the officers ourselves,” he said. “It kind of eliminates the popularity contests of popular vote.”
