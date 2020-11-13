BRANDON — The crafting of the town’s budget has begun, and officials say they’re not looking to spend much money this coming year.
The first of the towns’ four budget workshop sessions was held Wednesday, said Town Manager David Atherton. Budgets for the police, town administration, zoning and assessors’ office were all discussed.
“We try to have an informal conversation about what we’ve come up with and any significant changes,” he said. “Right now it looks like we’re on the low side of an increase, if any, which is good.”
Nothing has been finalized, he said, but right now it’s looking like the town might spend less on recreation, given the restrictions the pandemic may bring.
“We don’t foresee spending money on anything crazy this year,” said Atherton. “Our highway budget, we start that one high just so I can make the board aware of where our road inventory is for repairs. They need to put dollar amounts to the projects, it’s sort of an eye-opener for them.”
There has been talk on the Select Board recently about floating a water bond in March to pay for upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility. Atherton said the waste water is not part of the normal town budget, as it’s mostly paid for by ratepayers on the system.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in a Friday email that the budget process is in its early stages. At the next workshop, Nov. 17, selectmen and town officials will discuss the clerk’s department, recreation, economic development, and intergovernmental items such as county tax obligations, the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District, and the town’s insurance options.
The Dec. 9 meeting, he said, the board will look at debt service, highway spending, and buildings and grounds. On Dec. 15, it will look over the entire budget and determine its priorities.
The meetings all take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. Details on how to attend them is on the agendas at the town’s website.
“Brandon’s budget process is very smooth as it is a long-term process with input from the department heads to the town manager before those budgets even get to the Select Board and budget committee for consideration,” stated Hopkins in an email. “So there is an element of gate-keeping by our town manager based on his detailed knowledge of daily operations of each of the town’s departments.”
The first board meeting in January is typically when the board looks to adopt a final version to send before voters in March, but can wait until the second meeting in January if enough changes are still needed, Hopkins stated.
