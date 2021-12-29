BRANDON — Spats between public officials, inflammatory political events, businesses bought and put up for sale, big money for sewer upgrades, a visit from the governor to mark the 10 years following Tropical Storm Irene, and much more led the headlines in town for 2021.
In January, the Select Board dismissed Animal Control Officer Margaret Kahrs, claiming she wasn’t getting along well enough with the police and other officials to do her job effectively. Kahrs was named animal control officer, a $6,000 per year stipended position, in January 2020. Following that, she worked with the town to rewrite its animal control ordinance. According to Kahrs, she was let go for asking too many questions and criticized town officials for not supporting her work properly.
In late summer, Margaret Kahrs and her wife, Lee Kahrs, filed a lawsuit against the town alleging that it violated Vermont’s Open Meeting Law by removing part of the animal control ordinance that pertained to Margaret Kahrs animal control officer activities. The town has denied this, claiming the part that was allegedly removed wasn’t part of the ordinance.
Related to this, in May, Lee Kahrs resigned from her job as editor of the Brandon Reporter, citing issues she had with the weekly paper’s publisher, Angelo Lynn. She also said town officials had complained to Lynn about her coverage of the town following her wife’s dismissal.
In July, the town got into a spat with Addison County Sheriff, Peter Newton. It began when an Addison County sheriff’s deputy wrote Town Manager David Atherton’s son a speeding ticket. Atherton contacted the sheriff’s department looking for more information on the stop. Newton claims Atherton tried to use his position as town manager to influence the outcome of the matter, — a claim Atherton denies — going so far as to ask the Select Board to make a statement on the issue. It did, siding with Atherton and filing a complaint against Newton with the Vermont Criminal Justice Council. Not long after, Newton called a press conference in which he outlined the department’s version of events and said he would be filing complaints against the town and Atherton with the Attorney General and the Secretary of State. Both sides indicated they didn’t expect much to come from their respective complaints and it appears that expectation bore out.
In March, Planning Commission Chairman Michael Shank resigned from his post, as well as from his seat on the Energy Committee and role as a representative to the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. He cited differences of opinion with town leadership over a number of items, from the insect control district’s use of pesticides, to its handling of animal control and noise related issues. He would later write an opinion piece, which appeared in the Rutland Herald as well as USA Today, in which he said he was selling his property and leaving Brandon largely because of his gun-owning neighbors whom he claims made living there intolerable. His piece further claims Vermont is a haven for armed, white extremists.
Also in March, the town of Salisbury, at Town Meeting Day, voted to not pay into the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District. It was a big year for the BLSG overall, which now goes by the name Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District (OCW), having changed its name along with updating its bylaws. The Salisbury vote did not remove the town from the district, nor did it permanently stop the town from receiving some of the OCW’s services. The district spent many meetings untangling its somewhat complicated funding structure in order to determine what Salisbury was owed and what it wasn’t. The district also named a new chairman, Doug Perkins, after Mike Blaisdell stepped down from the role.
In late April, it was announced that the town would receive $5.53 million in federal funds to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility. The money is from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) through its Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Of the total, $1.75 million is in grant funds with $3.78 million being a loan.
Also in the spring, Joel MacClaren, of Madison, Connecticut, purchased the historic Brandon Inn. Though most of his professional life has been spent in the publishing industry, he spent some time doing IT work for large hotels. He oversaw some interior renovations and in the fall it was announced that the Neshobe Café at the Brandon Inn would be opening.
Over the summer, the owners of Café Provence said they’re looking to sell. It’s been owned by Line Barral and her husband, Chef Robert Barral, and specializes in French cuisine. It opened in 2004. The Barrals said they’re not in a hurry to sell and will take their time to find the right buyer.
In August, Gov. Phil Scott came to Brandon to mark the 10-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene, the flooding from which devastated many parts of Vermont, taking homes, lives, and changing the way many look at their streams and rivers. Brandon was fairly emblematic of Vermont towns hit hard by the storm who then pulled together and mounted a recovery.
Longtime Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell announced late in the year that he’d be leaving the job for another opportunity. Brickell had been with the town police for 17 years. He came to Vermont in 1978 and had worked for Manchester Police for a time before coming to Brandon. In total, he’s spent 36 years in law enforcement. As of a few weeks ago, the town had been interviewing candidates for his replacement, saying it had at least three solid options to choose from.
In early November, the Vermont Republican Party announced it would be hosting a “Let’s Go Brandon” gathering in town with proceeds from “Let’s Go Brandon” merchandise benefiting the Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf. “Let’s Go Brandon” is a phrase adopted by the right to mock President Joe Biden and his perceived allies in the media. It stems from a NASCAR race during which the crowd chanted “(Expletive) Joe Biden.” A television reporter, interviewing a driver named Brandon Brown claimed they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”
The local event was the brainchild of newly elected Vermont GOP Chairman Paul Dame, a native of Brandon, who claimed the event was to be positive and uplifting. The Brandon Area Emergency Food Shelf then announced that it had not been contacted by Dame or anyone else in the state GOP about the event and declined to accept any funds from it owing to its political nature. The event ultimately took place on a Saturday. Counter demonstrators showed up, but the event was peaceful.
