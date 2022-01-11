BRANDON — The town has a new police chief.
It was announced at Monday’s Select Board meeting by Town Manager David Atherton that David Kachajian will begin serving as police chief on Tuesday.
“He’s leaving his position as lieutenant in Swanton which he’s held since 2017, and prior to that he was a corporal in Montpelier for 10 years,” said Atherton. “I was hoping to get him here tonight but I think he’s been in transition, he’s actually acting chief in Swanton right now, too, so hopefully at the next meeting we’ll have him here, we’ll try to get him out and about town once he gets settled down and he’ll meet a bunch of people.”
Kachajian replaces former chief Christopher Brickell, who served the town for 17 years before announcing he’d be leaving for another job in December.
Atherton told the board at past meetings that three candidates applied for the position, a number he was pleased with given the nationwide difficulties many departments are having with police recruitment and retention.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
