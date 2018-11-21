BRANDON — The Brandon Free Public Library will welcome over 50 local craftspeople, artisans and businesses at its annual Holiday Auction on Dec. 2, hosted by the Friends of the Brandon Free Public Library.
A preview of the auction starts at 1:30 p.m. with the auction slated to begin at 2 p.m. The auction will feature everything from wreaths and ornaments to bird houses and gift certificates.
Music and refreshments will be provided, and door prizes awarded for a requested donation of $1.
Interested parties can call 802-247-8230 for more information.
