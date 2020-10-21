BRANDON — The town lost one of its more dedicated civil servants earlier this month.
Richard Baker, 72, died around Oct. 8, according to Police Chief Christopher Brickell. Baker’s death was discovered on Oct. 8 when police were called to check on him at his Park Street Extension apartment. Brickell said it’s believed Baker died of a cardiac event.
Baker was known for his love and knowledge of Brandon, as well as his 15 years of service on the Select Board, in addition to serving on the board for the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall and the Brandon Senior Center. His passing was marked at the Oct. 12 Select Board meeting.
According to those who knew him best in his later years, Baker was heavily involved in town affairs. While he seemingly knew everyone, he was a fairly private man by nature.
“He didn’t have many close friends,” said former town manager Keith Arlund, who met Baker in 2004. Baker was on the board when Arlund was hired for the town manager role. The two struck up a friendship over the course of a few years.
“He was on the Select Board and we seemed to get along; we understood each other,” said Arlund. “It was a working relationship for a long time, and we became friends over time. He went to a Navy-Army football game with me one time. He’d never been.”
According to Arlund, Baker worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as a civil servant, and spent some time in the Middle East working for a Saudi prince on something naval-related. Baker grew up in Brandon where his family has a long history, and chose to retire here.
“He was all about Brandon. His family had a long history here, his parents had a small grocery store early on,” said Arlund, noting that Baker also served as Brandon’s representative to the region’s Transportation Advisory Council. Baker was involved as well in the long planning phase for the recently completed Segment Six project, a $28 million overhaul of Route 7 through the downtown area.
“He was in the background on a lot of projects,” said Arlund. “He did so much for Brandon over the years, it’s hard to quantify it. He loved Brandon and he loved the work we’re doing here, he just wanted to see Brandon moving forward.”
Many of his friends, including Arlund, said Baker loved to read.
Kathy Mathis, president of the Brandon Senior Center, said she worked with Baker on the center’s board as well as the board for the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall.
“He was like the mayor of the town,” she said. “Everybody knew him, he knew everybody. A very smart man. He was on the award-winning debate team at Otter Valley. He was very knowledgeable. He didn’t have very many friends, though.”
She said Baker could come off as “standoffish” to those who didn’t know him well, but once a person developed a relationship with him, Baker often was the nicest person they knew.
“He was always trying to help out in any way he could,” she said. “He always came to the bake sales and manned the money box.”
She said Baker had many ideas for Brandon’s development, though not all of them panned out.
Dennis Marden, president of the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall, said Baker began serving as a board member for the group before becoming treasurer. He took over as president for Marden and was serving in that role when he died.
“He remembered all these things about the Town Hall, it was incredible. He was always available to help out whenever we needed to do something,” said Marden, adding that Baker was a fixture of the hall’s concession stand, being the first to arrive and the last to leave.
Those who knew him said it was hard hearing about his loss the way they did. Not much is known about his next of kin, or Baker’s final wishes.
“He cared deeply for Brandon and its residents,” said Brickell, who met Baker while he was on the Select Board and worked with him while Baker served as interim town manager. “For those lucky enough to know him, everyone knew Brandon was his heart and his life.”
