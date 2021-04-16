BRANDON — After being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic, American Legion Post 55 has plans to reopen with a renovated social hall.
“During the pandemic, the Brandon Legion has been active doing social programs,” said Colleen Wright, a member of the Legion’s auxiliary, and active volunteer around town. “We’ve been distributing Everyone Eats meals and Get it and Go Meals there, about 400 per week, since January.”
Everyone Eats is a countywide program that helps connect local restaurants to the hungry. Get it and Go is local to Brandon and operates on a similar principle.
Wright said Brandon voters at Town Meeting Day approved an appropriation for the American Legion, which is being put into the rehabilitation work, but those stopping by for Everyone Eats, and Get it and Go have donated as well.
Before the pandemic, the Legion was a great place for indoor events, she said. It was always available for the Brandon Area Toy Project and other local charities and nonprofits.
“It’s going to be beautiful, and I think people are going to feel so comfortable coming back to a local Legion where it’s brand-new, it’s fresh, it smells great, it’s got new life breathed into it,” she said. “We made the most of the downtime, and it’s going to be a great location. We’re going to have activities there this summer as well, but I think people are going to be very pleased when they see it.”
Aaron Tucker, a former Legion commander, member of its executive board, and current social officer, is among those working on the building’s interior. He said the walls have been taken down and replaced, and right now work is being done on the ceiling. He believes it will be ready in another two or three weeks, then it’s a matter of waiting for pandemic restrictions to loosen.
The building hadn’t had much work done on it for many years, he said.
“We were trying to figure on how to do it within our budget, and, lo and behold, Colleen Wright raised so much money on donations towards the Post to do a lot. A lot of credit goes to her,” he said. “On top of that, we had a lot of our members who donated money as well, and folks in the community who aren’t even members of the Post.”
He said Wright has facilitated the donating of $4,000 to the project. Two people, veterans, have written $1,000 checks.
Eastern Electric, a local company, Tom Colutti and Ray Mitchell are assisting in the work, too, according to Tucker.
Mitchell is a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
“We’re kind of in dire straits, but we’re bouncing back,” he said. “All the Posts are going through that.”
Mitchell, who runs a small construction business, said he enjoys doing things for the Post to keep it active. He replaced the walls in the social hall and said a spruced up post might help attract more people to it.
“We hope to generate more business because, you know, Legions are folding across the country every day. Unfortunately, younger veterans don't take as much interest in the club as the old-timers.”
