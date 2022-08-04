In a statement, officials with Brandon Public Library said Wednesday the library will be “forced to close” from Saturday until Aug. 16 as a consequence of staffing shortages caused by threats against library staff.
An allegation has been made that a local man has made a threat to sexually assault a specific person working at the library.
Molly Kennedy, director of the Brandon Public Library, said the nature of the alleged threat had not changed since she spoke to the Brandon Select Board at the end of July.
“We’re closing the library because we have a full-time staff member who doesn’t feel safe in our building so we don’t have enough staffing to keep it open,” she said.
A second staff member had her last day on Wednesday, but Kennedy said they knew that employee was leaving for some time. However, with one staff member leaving and another feeling unsafe at the building, there are only two people to work at the building.
“We shouldn’ t have to close because of one individual in our community. We were able to keep our library open and running through two years of a pandemic. Didn’t have to close during that. So to have it close because of one individual is pretty frustrating,” she said.
During the closure, Rutland Free Library will extend borrowing privileges to members of Brandon Public Library. Brandon library users will be allowed to borrow books, audio books, magazines and DVDs from Rutland for the duration of the closure, as if Rutland were their home library.
In a statement, Kennedy said she is relieved her patrons will still have access to library services.
“Our temporary closure stings a little less because of the generosity of our friends at Rutland Free Library. We deeply appreciate Rutland’s support of the Brandon community as they make available to us their library collection. It’s moments like these when we get to see that our community exists beyond our borders and we are grateful to our library community that rises up to help us meet the challenges we face,” Kennedy said.
Randal Smathers, director of the Rutland library, said he had been looking for a way to help since he heard about the threats.
“Everyone at Rutland Free Library deplores the situation Brandon is in. Ensuring library access for Brandon’s patrons during this unwelcome closure was the best way to support the staff at Brandon Public Library,” he said in a statement.
Smathers said the staff at Rutland Free Library stands behind Kennedy and the Brandon library staff.
“Libraries need to be safe spaces for everyone, starting with staff members and including the public,” he added.
On Wednesday, Kennedy said she was about to go into a library board meeting to discuss what will happen after Aug. 16.
”We will be opening after Aug. 16. It might be with limited hours or it might be with some community volunteer bodies to help keep us open,” she said.
The volunteers would help so that no one would be alone in the library at any time.
Kennedy said the staff member who feels unsafe was a new hire and it’s a challenge to figure out how the staffing will work, factoring in a full-time staff member whose place in the rotation was still being developed, which makes it hard to simply hire another employee.
But, Kennedy added, operating a library with just two employees is “unsustainable.”
At the July 25 meeting of Brandon’s Select Board, Kennedy warned the alleged incident may cause the library to cut back on services or close its doors.
The statement sent Wednesday does not name Shane Bartshe, but a letter sent by the select board to the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) and the Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health said there had been concerns about whether Bartshe, who lives close to the library, was being effectively and adequately supervised.
Kennedy said staff at the library believed Bartshe, who wasn’t named at the meeting, had threatened to sexually assault a staff member.
Brandon Police Chief David Kachajian said last week that members of his department were keeping an eye on the library and making an effort to stop by on a daily basis.
But he said there were no pending charges against Bartshe from the Brandon police because of the alleged threats. Kachajian said officers investigating the alleged threats had been told that Bartshe allegedly made comments to a person who provides services for him, but there was no indication he had acted on or planned to follow through on the alleged threats.
In Rutland criminal court, there are open charges against Bartshe, 30, including pending charges of attempted sexual assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for fighting.
At the July 25 meeting, Kennedy said she had a staff member who had stopped coming to the library because allegedly she is the target of the threats.
“I haven’t been able to do any library work in 25 days because I’ve been dealing with this issue. So I’m hoping that we can put some pressure on these agencies to appropriately support this person so that he can continue to live perhaps in our community safely, which is not happening currently,” she said.
In response to the select board letter, Monica White, commissioner of DAIL, said there was no court order that would require 24/7 supervision for Bartshe, who was not named by White, and added that such an intense level of supervision “is not necessarily safer than a focused delivery of services and supports.”
The letter from White “respectfully suggest(s) that the continued escalation of this matter is having the opposite effect of its intent and is instead further complicating the current situation.”
There was no immediate response to an email requesting further comment from library staff on Wednesday.
The release said that as of Saturday, borrowers who provide identification showing they are eligible to borrow items from Brandon will be entitled to take out items in Rutland. Once borrowed, items can be returned to either library. Rutland forgives all fines for overdue items on return, so there will be no issue with items going beyond their due date in transit.
For more information, contact Kennedy by email at Molly@brandonpubliclibrary.org or email Smathers at randal@rutlandfree.org or call him at (802) 683-9778.
