A Brandon resident, who said he had been staying in a Rutland Town home for the last year and a half, is facing a felony charge after police accused him of asking a 9-year-old girl to play strip poker with him in April.
Ronald Wyman, 55, of Brandon, was arraigned on Monday in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Wyman, who pleaded not guilty, was released without bail and ordered not to have anything but incidental contact with children younger than 16.
In an affidavit, Chief Edward Dumas II, of the Rutland Town Police Department, said ihe became involved in the case on April 19. Dumas, in his capacity as the investigator for the Special Investigation Unit of the Rutland Child First Advocacy Center, or CFAC, said he responded to a report made to the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
A woman said a 9-year-old relative told her April 18, that Wyman, to whom the woman had been renting a room for a year and a half, had asked her to play strip poker with him.
“(The girl) told Mr. Wyman ‘no’ but felt uncomfortable. Mr. Wyman went to his room, and when he came out of his room, he was wearing pajama pants and his penis was exposed out of the hole in front (of) his pajama pants. (The girl) got upset and ran up to her room where she messaged (the mother) about what had just occurred,” Dumas said in the affidavit, describing what the woman told DCF.
The woman said she went to her home, confronted Wyman and told him he had to leave. She said Wyman denied the girl’s accusations but left as requested.
During an April 25 interview at CFAC, the girl said Wyman approached her earlier. The girl couldn’t provide an exact date but said it happened about a week before her CFAC interview.
She said she had been playing Go Fish with Wyman when he asked her if she wanted to play strip poker. She said she didn’t know “strip poker” and Wyman explained it.
“(The girl) told us when she figured the game out, she ran upstairs because she was scared and told no one about it,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
When the girl described the alleged activities that resulted in the investigation, she said Wyman had a bag of candy and told her “she could have the candy if she played a game of strip poker with him.”
Dumas said he interviewed Wyman on May 24.
Dumas said Wyman knew Dumas wanted to speak with him because the girl had accused him of wanting to play strip poker with her.
Wyman said he was wearing “lounge” pants April 18. He said he always wears gym shorts under the lounge pants but doesn’t wear underwear when wearing jeans or other pants.
Dumas said he asked Wyman if the girl had ever made a similar accusation. When Wyman said she hadn’t, Dumas asked Wyman if he thought the accusation was “strange.”
“Mr. Wyman’s explanation was (the girl) was a troubled child who had been bullied in school, and this was her way of lashing out because he was present, and she could lash out at him,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
If convicted of the charge, Wyman could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.