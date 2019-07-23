A Brandon man is facing a felony charge after police said he attempted to sexually assault his caregiver June 18 at his home.
Shane M. Bartshe, 27, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of attempted sexual assault.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of three years in prison and a maximum term of life.
Bartshe was released without bail after the arraignment, during which he was assisted by two American sign language interpreters.
The charges were based on an affidavit written by Brandon Police Officer Michael VonSchleusingen, who said police received a call around 6:20 p.m. June 18, from a woman who said she had locked herself in her car outside a Pine Tree Drive building in Brandon.
The woman said she was a caregiver who had gone inside to work with a client, whom police later identified as Bartshe, when he approached her naked and laid on top of her.
The caregiver was “visibly upset with tears in her eyes and a red face” when VonSchleusingen spoke to her, he said in the affidavit.
According to VonSchleusingen, the caregiver said after Bartshe got on top of her, she said “no” and kicked him multiple times, but she said he kept saying “yes.”
The caregiver said Bartshe told her while she was kicking him that she couldn’t hurt him and eventually told her to get out of the house.
VonSchleusingen said the caretaker told him she left the building, locked herself in her car and called 911.
VonSchleusingen said police went to the door of the building and knocked, but Bartshe didn’t open the door. With the permission of the caregiver and Bartshe’s case manager, police entered the building and found Bartshe barricaded in the bathroom.
Bartshe left the bathroom voluntarily after about 10 minutes.
According to the affidavit, Bartshe was asked if he had been trying to have sex with the caretaker or rape her and he said “he wanted to rape her.”
At the police station, Bartshe allegedly told police he had committed a similar assault about 10 years ago.
“During processing, Shane repeatedly stated that he wanted to rape someone and that he wasn’t done doing it,” VonSchleusingen wrote.
The affidavit said that after Bartshe was processed, he was taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s crisis unit for psychiatric evaluation.
During Bartshe’s arraignment, Judge Thomas Zonay said Bartshe had been charged in Rutland criminal court in the past and was “found incompetent time and time again.”
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Bartshe, said the agency that was treating Bartshe had changed their methods of working with him to improve safety.
“Changes were made to make sure that both Mr. Bartshe and those around him are safe,” she said.
However, Daron Raleigh, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked for greater restrictions.
“The state is highly concerned that the protections and rules that were in place already are not sufficient enough to protect public safety. (Bartshe’s) comments to police officers as well as the conduct itself is very concerning to the state,” she said.
Zonay asked Raleigh what the court could do if additional restrictions were placed on Bartshe, who lives in a residential facility, and they were not met.
Bartshe was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the caregiver who told police he tried to assault her.
