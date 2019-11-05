A Brandon man was arraigned Monday on 10 charges, half of them felonies, after police said they learned he had been selling cocaine and possessed guns even though previous violent convictions made it illegal for him to own guns.
Harold P. Mahoney, 61, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to four felony counts of selling cocaine and one felony count of cocaine possession. Mahoney also pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime and one misdemeanor count of possession of a narcotic called Buprenorphine.
Mahoney was released on $2,000 bail.
In an affidavit, Detective Trooper Jesse Dambrackas, of the Vermont State Police, said he was part of the investigation of Mahoney as part of the Narcotics Investigation Unit, also known as the Vermont Drug Task Force.
The investigation was assisted by a confidential informant, Dambrackas said.
The informant told police Mahoney was selling drugs out of his trailer at Conway Terrace using the name “Paul,” which is Mahoney’s middle name.
The informant allegedly made a purchase of cocaine from Mahoney at his home on Oct. 23.
Mahoney was arrested by officers with the Brandon Police Department on Friday, Dambrackas said in the affidavit.
A search warrant was executed on Friday at the time of Mahoney’s arrest. Four firearms were found, a .22 long rifle, a long gun, a revolver and a loaded Taurus Millennium 9-millimeter handgun.
Dambrackas said Mahoney was “Brady-disqualified” from owning firearms based on four convictions in Vermont for violation of abuse prevention orders from 2001 and 2003.
Police also allegedly found 14 grams of what they suspected was crack cocaine on the nightstand next to Mahoney’s bed and 6.1 grams of crack cocaine inside a black bag on a bed in the living room, the affidavit said.
Police said they found 12 Buprenorphine pills in the the bottom drawer of a file cabinet next to Mahoney’s bed.
A second affidavit said a confidential informant purchased cocaine from Mahoney at his home on Oct. 18.
The third affidavit filed in the case said an informant purchased cocaine from Mahoney at his home on Oct. 25.
The final affidavit filed against Mahoney for the current set of charges said a confidential informant allegedly purchased cocaine from Mahoney at his home on June 11.
When Mahoney was arrested on Friday, he was released after posting $5,000 bail.
On Monday, attorney T. Lamar Enzor, who represented Mahoney, asked Judge David Howard to strike Mahoney’s bail which he said Mahoney’s son had posted. He pointed out that Mahoney had come to court on Monday even after being released when his bail was posted.
Enzor also asked Howard to reject a curfew requested by Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County.
Howard didn’t strike the bail or the curfew but reduced the bail from $5,000 to $2,000 and reduced the state’s request from a full-time curfew to a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Howard noted that Mahoney had substantial ties to Vermont and only one failure to appear for a court proceeding in his criminal record.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Mahoney could be sentenced to up to 34 years in prison.
