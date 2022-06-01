A Brandon man is facing almost 20 years in prison after being arraigned on two felonies last week related to allegations he robbed his father’s home in Proctor in February.
Ryan C. Johnson, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of burglary and a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied home. Johnson was also charged with a misdemeanor count of petty larceny.
He had been scheduled to appear in court May 23, but after he failed to appear, Judge David Fenster issued a $1,000 warrant for his arrest. Johnson was picked up on the warrant on Wednesday and arraigned the next day.
He was released after posting $200 bail.
The charges against Johnson are based on an affidavit written by Deputy James Bossong Jr., of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, who said he was dispatched to a Proctor home around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Bossong said the man reporting the crime had said he suspected he was robbed by Johnson, who is his son.
When Bossong arrived, Christopher Johnson, 56, said he didn’t know the timeline of the alleged thefts but suspected they were committed by Ryan Johnson and Ryan’s girlfriend. He told Bossong he suspected his son because a wireless speaker had gone missing from his home, after he let Ryan stay with him after a fight between Ryan and the girlfriend.
Christopher Johnson said a tablet computer was missing after he let Ryan stay at his home in January. He said Ryan denied taking the tablet.
The father said he also noticed power tools missing from his home the day before he contacted police.
Christopher Johnson said Ryan did not have the code that would open the front door but said there had been a chance the back door was unlocked.
Bossong said he spoke with Lt. James Bennick, also of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, on Feb. 9 and learned Christopher Johnson reported his compound miter saw was missing. Bennick said he had checked with a Rutland business and learned they had bought a similar saw from Ryan Johnson’s girlfriend for $50 in December.
On Feb. 11, Christopher Johnson gave police his written statement, which said that in addition to the saw, a weed trimmer was also missing.
Bossong spoke with staff at the Rutland business the same day. He said they told him Ryan Johnson’s girlfriend had also tried to sell a weed trimmer, but they declined to buy it because she tried to sell it in December which is “the wrong time of year.”
Bossong retrieved the saw from the business and Christopher Johnson identified it as his missing saw on Feb. 20, according to the affidavit.
Staff at the Rutland store provided a statement Feb. 23. Bossong said at that time, he was told the girlfriend had contacted them on Feb. 22 about having other items but she was told they would no longer buy from her.
Rutland City Police Department officers had contact with Ryan Johnson and his girlfriend on April 12. Bossong said when he heard about the encounter, he went to the area and asked Johnson to speak about the allegations involving the items taken from Christopher Johnson.
During questioning, Ryan Johnson “began to tear up” and admitted to taking items from his father’s home. He said he was able to get into the house because he knew the code to the front door.
According to the affidavit, Ryan Johnson admitted to taking the saw and the weed trimmer, as well as a guitar. He said he had given the first two items to his girlfriend to sell and sold the guitar himself.
During the interview, Johnson allegedly admitted he and his girlfriend were heroin users.
The charge of burglary carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail if Johnson is convicted. The felony count of unlawful mischief is punishable by up to three years in jail. If convicted of petty larceny, Johnson could be sentenced to up to a year in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.