A Brandon man is facing a felony charge after police said he inappropriately touched a woman he knew in Brandon at some point between October and February.
Craig M. Frasier III, 30, of Brandon, also was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly riding a motorcycle with no muffler in a residential area of Brandon around 4 a.m. on June 27 in Brandon.
Frasier pleaded not guilty to both sets of charges Monday in Rutland criminal court. He was arraigned on one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct and, in the second case, Frasier was arraigned on one misdemeanor each of disorderly conduct by creating unreasonable noise, driving with a license that had been suspended because of a conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to police.
Frasier was released without bail on Monday.
The charges in the first case were based on an affidavit written by Officer Michael VonSchleusingen, of the Brandon Police Department, who said a 25-year-old woman had given police a sworn statement that said Frasier had not been “respecting her personal boundaries.”
The affidavit does not specify when the woman gave the statement or approached police but said she was in a relationship with a man who knew Frasier and that Frasier used that access to touch her even though she asked him “countless times” to stop.
The woman said Frasier would “often rub her back as well as give her unwanted hugs.” She said he would often approach her from behind her so close that she would unwillingly come into contact with him, behavior she called “incredibly concerning.”
The affidavit said the woman reported that one occasion, for which no date was given, Frasier put his arms around her from behind and touched her inappropriately.
VonSchleusingen said he spoke to the woman’s boyfriend during the investigation who confirmed the woman’s story but also said she had moved out of her home and back with her family because she was afraid of Frasier.
The woman said Frasier never came back to the home she shared with her boyfriend, but she said he would come to the home and ride outside in an all-terrain vehicle “making unreasonable noise in the late hours of the night.”
In a separate affidavit, Lt. Rodney Pulsifer, of the Brandon Police Department, said he had also taken a report from local residents who said Frasier was making an unusual amount of noise at night.
Pulsifer said he spoke to a resident of Brookdale Street on June 27 about an alleged noise disturbance.
The resident said he had heard Frasier driving around Brookdale and Stanton Road on a red motorcycle with no muffler.
The woman who accused Frasier of lewd behavior lived on Brookdale Street at the time.
Pulsifer said five other area residents told him they were disturbed by the alleged noise as well.
The affidavit said Pulsifer had cited Frasier on June 27. Pulsifer said Frasier told him that he wasn’t riding the motorcycle and that he had instead been with his son.
However, VonSchleusingen told Pulsifer he had spoken with a woman, also on June 27, who said Frasier had lied and the child had been with Frasier’s grandmother.
VonSchleusingen said he spoke with two of Frasier’s relatives who allegedly confirmed that Frasier had not been with his son.
Pulsifer said his check of Frasier’s records indicated his license had been suspended in 2011 because of a conviction for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Frasier could be sentenced to more than eight years in prison.
