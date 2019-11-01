BRANDON — Police arrested a local man Friday for allegedly selling crack cocaine to a confidential informant.
Harold Paul Mahoney, 61, of Rutland, is being held in the Rutland jail for lack of bail following his arrest by the Vermont Drug Task Force at his home in Brandon.
He is facing four counts of sale of crack cocaine, one count of possession of crack cocaine, four counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a narcotic.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Drug Task Force in the five-month probe. Confidential informants bought crack cocaine multiple times from Mahoney starting in June, according to police.
According to a news release, police found about 20 grams of cocaine, buprenorphine pills, two long guns, a revolver and a 9mm handgun with a full magazine during a search of Mahoney’s home. Two stolen motorcycles were also found on the property, police said.
Mahoney has four previous convictions for violation of an abuse prevention order, which bars him from possessing a firearm, police said.
Mahoney is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court.
