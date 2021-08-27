BRANDON — A local man who is being held in jail on federal charges of illegal firearms possession has pending charges in local court, including one case from May that was charged as a hate crime and two felony charges from 2020 that allegedly began because of a dispute over toilet paper.
Eric A. Grenier, 39, of Brandon, was arraigned in April 2020 on a felony count of attempted burglary and a felony count of unlawful mischief resulting in damage of more than $1,000; in March on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash; and in July, he was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
The latter charge contained language that would make it a hate crime, alleging the Grenier’s “conduct was maliciously motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived race, color or ancestry.”
All of the arraignments happened in Rutland criminal court and Grenier pleaded not guilty to all four charges.
The most recent charge was based on an affidavit written by Officer James Rajda, of the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD), who said he was dispatched to a report of a fight at the Rutland Shopping Plaza around 1:45 p.m. May 8.
Rajda said at the scene, he spoke with a 33-year-old man who said Grenier had showed the man his swastika tattoo, called him by a term used as a racial slur and spit at the man’s wife.
According to the affidavit, Rajda spoke to Grenier and asked him what happened.
“...(H)e stated something to the effect, ‘Nothing happened, bro, just chill, man.’ (Grenier) then advised (the man) jumped out of his car, acting like a big tough guy. (Grenier) stated he was walking out of the store and (the man) confronted him about spitting toward (the man’s) old lady,” he said.
Rajda said Grenier said to him, “(Expletive) (expletive) (racial slur) run this (expletive) town and you guys allow it.”
Rajda said he told Grenier he was being racist.
“That’s racist? That’s what they do,” Grenier replied, according to the affidavit. “Have you been to the hotel down there at the end of the line and seen all of them down there?”
The man who reported the assault said Grenier had called him a racial slur, said his wife was a “(racial-slur) lover” and told him he didn’t “belong here.” He said Grenier punched him in the eye.
A witness told Rajda she heard Grenier using the racial slur.
Rajda said he spoke to Grenier a second time and Grenier said the other man hit him first and denied using a racial slur. Rajda said he reminded Grenier of the racial slurs he used while the two of them were talking, and Grenier said he was upset because the man “just pummeled me in the face.”
A charge of simple assault is usually punishable by up to a year in prison but because of the hate-crime enhancement, Grenier could be sentenced to up to two years in jail if convicted.
The charge of leaving the scene of a crash is based on an affidavit written by Officer Jonathan Butterfield, of the Brandon Police Department, who said he was dispatched to Union Street around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 3, because of a report that a vehicle had been hit in a parking lot. The driver of the other vehicle allegedly left the area.
Butterfield said the road was covered with snow at the time and when he got to the area, he found a Honda Civic which appeared to have been hit by another vehicle.
According to the affidavit, police spoke with a man who had seen the crash and said the driver of a blue truck had hit the Civic and then left.
Butterfield said he went to Grenier’s home and had a confrontation with him that left him “in fear.”
He said Grenier opened his door wearing a ballistic vest.
“When I asked Eric why he was wearing a body armor, he raised his voice and told me it was ‘COVID, mother (expletive.)’ I asked Eric if he had a gun on him and he said he didn’t have one but could get one ‘real (expletive) quick.’ I asked if he had guns in his house and he said he didn’t have to answer my questions. He declared his armor could take a .308 round. I told him we were not going to do that. Eric said, ‘Oh, we’re not? We’re going to (expletive) do that.’” the affidavit said.
Butterfield said Grenier tried to start a fight with police during the incident and, at one point, “stared into my eyes and and slowly reached behind his back and into his waistband.”
“I asked Eric what he was grabbing for behind his back and I placed my hand on the grip of my service weapon. Eric said, ‘Go ahead, put your hand on your gun,’” the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Bobbie-Sue Grenier, Eric Grenier’s wife, told police her husband was “having mental health issues and his medications were off.”
Butterfield said Grenier called one of the officers present a “(expletive) (racial slur) (expletive) lover.”
He said police decided to back off in an attempt to to “give Eric a few minutes to cool down.” He added that “immediately the door opened and he announced that he would go with us compliantly.”
If convicted of the charge of leaving the scene of a crash, Grenier could be sentenced to up to two years in jail.
The attempted burglary and unlawful mischief charges are based on an affidavit written by Officer Christopher Rose, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to a Strongs Avenue home on March 13, 2020, around 9:45 p.m. for a report of disorderly conduct.
A man living at the home said Grenier had been there earlier and tried to break in because of an alleged dispute oven an online transaction. The man said Grenier had broken the door at the home and the door frame while attempting to get in.
A woman at the home told police the alleged incident started because of a dispute over toilet paper.
She provided a statement to police that said she had seen Bobbie-Sue Grenier posting online about toilet paper for sale “which caused me to become upset because she was taking advantage of people during this tough time because people are buying too much because of the coronavirus making it so nobody has any,” the woman’s statement said. She said she sent an online message to say what Bobbie-Sue Grenier was doing was wrong and she said Bobbie-Sue Grenier responded by threatening to harm her with a shotgun.
The man living at the home said he knew someone who knew the Greniers and said he told that person he would burn the Greniers’ house down, but claimed he had “no possible way or intention” to follow through with the threat.
The man and woman said when Eric Grenier was allegedly at their home, he told them he was responding to the threat about burning down his home.
If convicted of the charges in that case, Grenier could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
The federal charges, for which Grenier was arraigned earlier this month, are based on the allegation that Grenier, who has been convicted of three felony crimes, possessed weapons. Police said they found two rifles and two handguns at his Brandon home while executing a search warrant.
He’s being held without bail while the federal charges are pending.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said on Thursday she expected a conversation with the U.S. Attorney’s office over whether the federal or state charges would proceed first, but said that decision had not yet been made.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.