BRANDON — The Select Board is rethinking its new policy for property sales after the process didn’t sit well with some bidders.
“After the last couple weeks with the 44 Prospect St. property, I don’t really believe our policy is effective,” said Selectman Tracy Wyman at the board’s regular meeting on July 27. “We had the first two people who put offers on it pull out because of the policy, and I think we need to look things over again.”
The policy that’s in place was proposed in early March by Selectman Tim Guiles who said he wanted to bring a greater level of transparency to the practice of selling off town-owned land and equipment while fetching the best price possible.
Wyman said he wished to return to the old method that involved sealed bids with a listed minimum bid. Selectman Brian Coolidge made a motion to that effect, which failed 2-2 with Wyman and Coolidge voting “yes,” and Guiles and Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins voting “no.”
Hopkins said it looked as if the board might be interested in a new policy. It was agreed that Guiles and Wyman would draft a new one and bring it up for discussion at a later meeting.
Prior to this, Wyman said he had no issue with the board moving forward on the sale of 44 Prospect St. After discussing the policy issue, the board voted unanimously to sell the property to Brent Buelher for $27,500. The other offer on the property was made by Barbara Sprague for $23,500.
Wyman said the week previous there had been $20,000 and $30,000 offers made on the Prospect Street property.
“Because of the way this policy worked, our $30,000 offer was withdrawn, and so was our $20,000 (offer), so if that’s making money, that’s not a good way to make money as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
Guiles disagreed, saying the issue is how the policy was implemented. People came into it late, he said, and there was no specified way to handle that.
Guiles and Town Manager David Atherton had differing ideas on the merits of sealed bids. Guiles isn’t in favor of them while Atherton said not having them sealed causes problems.
“The concern that I have with it is this, the way it’s working is the first bidder is never going to have a chance because everyone knows the bid and I don’t think that’s fair, either,” said Atherton. “With the sealed-bid process, we have an appraised value on a house, we have an assessed value on a house, so you know where those numbers lie.”
Guiles felt the process of selling town-owned properties should work more like a private real estate transaction with bids submitted followed by negotiation. Atherton and other board members questioned how this would work, and whether the town would need a realtor or an auctioneer.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.