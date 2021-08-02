BRANDON — While the town is whittling down the list of projects it might use federal coronavirus stimulus funds on, it has been announced more money might be on the way.
Brandon expects to see $390,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. All towns around Vermont have been allocated some amount of money that they can spend on expenses related to the pandemic, water infrastructure and broadband expansion.
At its July 26 meeting, the Select Board discussed 17 ideas that had been raised as possible uses for the money. Chairman Seth Hopkins said he’d organized them based on need, breadth of impact, if there’s a coronavirus connection, and whether the funds available would cover the entire expense.
After some discussion, the board decided to remove eight ideas from the list. Those included:
— Remove the traffic lights in the center of town.
— Create a bike or walking path at Estabrook Park, one of the schools, or another location.
— Provide grants to businesses.
— Create a community center at the Methodist church building.
— Build a passenger rail whistle stop station.
— Build Neshobe River park at the lower waterfall.
— Reconstruct the Carver Street sidewalks.
— Pave more roads.
It decided it would do more research on the following ideas:
— Grants to property owners to do energy efficiency work on their houses or buildings.
— Loans to property owners for energy efficiency work on their houses or buildings.
— Add ARPA money to the existing small business revolving loan fund.
— Increase the supply of affordable housing in town.
— Reconstruct the water and wastewater infrastructure on Union Street.
— Provide town-wide wifi and broadband access.
— Purchase electric town vehicles.
— Add another town solar array at the industrial park.
— Replace the town highway garage.
Town Manager David Atherton said some of what the town wants won’t qualify for ARPA funding. He added that the whistle stop isn’t likely to ever happen, given what he’s learned about Amtrak and its future plans for stops.
Selectman Tracy Wyman said he feels the town should look toward existing infrastructure rather than building new.
Town Police Chief Christopher Brickell said as a resident and taxpayer that he feels water infrastructure would be a good use of funds, but so would renovating the town highway garage.
A solar project could save money and generate more to be used on other projects, said Jim Emerson, chair of the Brandon Energy Committee.
Last week, Vermont’s congressional delegation jointly announced it was able to get the U.S. Department of the Treasury to change its process for releasing ARPA funds to counties since Vermont doesn’t have a county-level government like other states. Vermont towns will be getting another $120 million.
Sen. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with House Rep. Peter Welch, stated, “We are grateful for the Treasury Department for working with us to resolve this issue. Together, we will always fight to ensure that Vermont — and all small states — receive their fair share of federal support. With this updated rule from the Treasury Department, $120 million intended for the state will now finally flow to towns throughout Vermont, and these resources will help meet needs for Vermonters across the state.”
Republican Gov. Phil Scott thanked the delegation in the same release, stating, “This revision in guidance will allow our municipalities to take full advantage of the ARPA funding they are entitled to, so they can begin making critical investments to address their needs, helping us recover from the pandemic stronger.”
David Carle, a spokesperson for Leahy, stated in an email Monday the ARPA funds will be distributed to municipalities based on population.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.