BRANDON — The town police department won’t go electric, at least not for now.
The Select Board voted 3-2 on Monday to move forward with Police Chief David Kachajian’s recommendation that it purchase a Ford Explorer from G. Stone Motors in Middlebury for a cost not to exceed $45,242. This will replace one Dodge Charger that’s currently out of service.
Board members Brian Coolidge, Tracy Wyman, and Michael Markowski voted in favor, while the dissenting votes were cast by Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins and board member Tim Guiles.
Guiles had pushed the board to research the feasibility of replacing the cruiser with an electric one at the last board meeting, citing the town’s Green Fleet policy. The board tapped the town Energy Committee to follow up on research Kachajian had initiated.
Committee member Jack Snyder said that in addition to other research, he attended an event where Richmond Police Chief Kyle Kapitanski demonstrated his department’s electric cruiser to police departments from Thetford and Woodstock. Police like electric vehicles because they’re faster, cheaper to fuel and maintain, and don’t have to be replaced as often as a gas vehicle. A full charge could cover several shifts, at least in Brandon, and they don’t lose much of their charge in cold weather.
He said that while their up-front costs are higher, this gets made up in fuel and maintenance savings. The vehicles do well on snow, but work poorly in deep mud.
“I think in terms of environmental reasons, the cost of maintenance and fuel, the longevity I think an electric vehicle makes a lot of sense for the town of Brandon,” said Snyder. “But there are a lot of supply-chain delays. You can go on the Tesla website and order something but it’s not going to get delivered until at least October.”
Besides supply, other drawbacks include, the vehicle interiors aren’t as large, especially when completely outfitted with police equipment, and can’t support a prisoner cage.
According to a written report by the Energy Committee, it recommends waiting a year or two. There was some question among board members whether this meant waiting a year or two on buying an electric vehicle or purchasing a new vehicle in general.
Town Manager Dave Atherton said the town currently has seven vehicles, one of them being the cruiser that’s out of service and needs replacing. This led into a discussion about the level of police staffing in general and whether police should be allowed to take their cruisers home, which they currently are and do per their union contract.
Guiles said that according to research done by the University of Vermont Center for Research, Brandon spends nearly three times as much on police services as do other towns. He doesn’t believe town police each need a vehicle they can bring home.
Atherton took issue with this, saying the reason police costs are high is because townspeople want full-time police coverage. Police bringing their cruisers home improves response times.
According to Kachajian, Brandon police are on the clock 20 hours a day and on call for four hours. An eighth officer would allow for 24-hour coverage.
“I would also question how often we need to have people responding from their homes when they could go to the police station and pick up a vehicle,” said Guiles, noting that Brandon Area Rescue Squad doesn’t do this with ambulances and emergency vehicles. “When I think about the level of crime in our community I think the need to leap in your car and respond from your home and the difference of five minutes to pick up a car from the police station, I think we should be having our police pick up their car from the police station.”
Those extra minutes do matter, said Kachajian.
“It doesn’t seem like it but it really does. In my world, in a police officer’s world, a matter of a minute or two could literally make the difference between whether someone lives or dies,” he said.
Bringing the cruiser home is also an important perk, he said, and with the police job marketing being highly competitive, a small town such as Brandon needs to offer what it can.
Guiles was skeptical about how effective that perk is, given the police turnover rate in town for the past several years. He later said investing in anything related to fossil fuels in this day and age is a mistake.
“My recommendation doesn’t change, but that being said I am 100% committed for our next cruiser to go with an electric vehicle as long as it’s a viable option for police work,” said Kachajian.
