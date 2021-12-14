BRANDON — The search for a new police chief is going well, according to the town manager.
“As far as the police chief’s position, we’ve had three interviews,” said Town Manager David Atherton at a Select Board meeting Monday. “All of them are very strong candidates, and I think it’s going to be a tough decision to make, but we’re almost there.”
He said he considers three candidates to be a good number, given the difficulty of hiring in the current labor market.
The town began looking for a new chief in late November after Chief Chris Brickell announced he would leave by the end of the year to pursue another opportunity. Atherton said Brickell’s last day will be Friday.
Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins said this was on the meeting’s agenda because the board wanted to hear from the community about what it’s looking for in a police chief.
No one from the public spoke at the meeting. Atherton said he received one email from a member of the community saying whoever the next chief is, they hope they will support Brandon Restorative Action for Victims and Offenders (BRAVO), a restorative justice program.
“All three either have a similar thing in their towns or are aware of it,” said Atherton of the candidates who’ve been interviewed. He said each was supportive of the program.
Hopkins said he’d sat in on the interviews with the candidates and agrees with Atherton that it will be a difficult decision to make on which one will become the next chief.
Brickell has been with the town for 17 years. He’s been in law enforcement a total of 36 years, having come to Brandon from the Manchester Police Department. He’s been in Vermont since 1978.
He’s not the only long-time officer leaving the Brandon force. Lt. Rodney Pulsifer is planning to retire this month.
Brickell told the Herald in November there are two officers currently in the Vermont Police Academy expected to join Brandon Police after February. Since 2006, the department has lost one person a year.
