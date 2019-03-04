BRANDON — Town police are looking for the public’s help with multiple reported thefts from vehicles in the Forest Dale neighborhood.
Brandon Police said the theft reports were made Sunday. Several vehicles along North Street were entered and money and property were stolen. Vehicles parked along Furnace Road and Forest Brook Road were also entered and had items stolen from them. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked call the Brandon Police Department at 802-247-0222.
