BRANDON — The two people running for a three-year term on the select board will be at a candidates forum Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Marielle Blais is challenging incumbent Tim Guiles for his seat. The forum is hosted by the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce. It will be held on Zoom via the link: zoom.us/j/2532794161 with the meeting ID number: 253 279 4161. Phone users can dial 1-929-205-6099.
