BRANDON — The town has decided how to spend a large portion of its pandemic relief funds.
First, the select board voted unanimously at its regular meeting last week to spend not more than $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds on merging Brandon Fire District #1 with Brandon Fire District #2.
Town Manager David Atherton is chairman of Brandon Fire District #2 and Selectman Mike Markowski is a member of the Prudential Board for Brandon Fire District #1.
There wasn’t much discussion about merging the two districts. Most of the debate came after Selectman Tracy Wyman moved to commit the town’s ARPA funds toward replacing the Newton Road Pump Station, a project estimated to cost $730,700.
It was Wyman’s understanding that the board decided to fund the pump station replacement at its last meeting using ARPA funds.
Atherton has said many times in the past, and reiterated this week, that the station is in dire need of replacement and has failed a number of times in the past.
Selectman Tim Guiles said he understands the importance of not borrowing money when one doesn’t have to, but balked at the idea of spending most of the town’s ARPA funds on one project.
“I guess I would like to go slow on this decision,” he said. “That’s a large amount. I mean pretty much this keeps us from spending it somewhere else. I don’t have anything to suggest at this point but it seems like a pretty big decision.”
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said he wished to see the pump station project funded the same way others have in the past, using a mix of borrowed funds, some of them federal, at favorable rates.
“I’ll tell you, this is exactly how I’d hoped we would not be spending ARPA money, which would be one project at a time based on whatever emergency came at the right point on the calendar,” he said.
He said he’s fine with merging the fire districts, but would like to see ARPA funds used in a way that benefits a larger portion of the community.
Wyman noted that should the pump station fail, the entire community will feel it.
At Markowski’s suggestion, Guiles motioned to amend Wyman’s motion, so that half the pump station project would be paid for with ARPA money and the remainder through alternative means.
Guiles, Hopkins, and Markowski voted “yes” on the amendment, while Wyman and Coolidge voted “no.” The motion itself then carried 3-2 with Guiles, Hopkins, and Markowski in favor and Wyman and Coolidge in the minority.
